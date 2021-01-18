J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
Super Dragon Ball Heroes nouvel Opening



Supa Dorangonboru Heroes!
Bon visionnage et longue vie à Dragon Ball
    posted the 01/18/2021 at 07:40 PM by amassous
    comments (4)
    shinz0 posted the 01/18/2021 at 07:49 PM
    testament posted the 01/18/2021 at 07:51 PM
    C'est pas encore fini ce truc ?
    opthomas posted the 01/18/2021 at 08:02 PM
    testament Bah non ça dure depuis 10 ans et les japonais en raffoles
    amassous posted the 01/18/2021 at 08:04 PM
    testament Jamais de la vie
