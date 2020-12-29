profile
"Une Gameboy, un gâteau au chocolat...Et moi!"


Belle console : ça donne envie d'y mettre une cartouche !
GF - https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/la-game-boy-et-ses-petites-soeurs-pocket-color-advance-t262.php?postdays=0&postorder=asc&start=0
    posted the 12/29/2020 at 05:12 PM by obi69
    comments (13)
    ratomuerto posted the 12/29/2020 at 05:22 PM
    Le paradis
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/29/2020 at 05:30 PM
    "Une Gameboy, un gâteau au chocolat...Émoi" vu la fin de la vidéo...
    archesstat posted the 12/29/2020 at 05:31 PM
    C'est qui l'actrice?
    axlenz posted the 12/29/2020 at 05:34 PM
    Il n'y a que toi Obi69 qui représente du chocolat pour moi et à qui j'ai envie de mettre une cartouche grrrr
    wario posted the 12/29/2020 at 05:50 PM
    C'est qui l'actrice?
    Lauren Holly
    obi69 posted the 12/29/2020 at 05:52 PM
    archesstat C'est Lauren Holly
    axlenz Eh bien coquin, je savais pas que je te faisais cet effet ! c'est le "69" je parie !
    guiguif posted the 12/29/2020 at 06:09 PM
    Il a du etre "content" le gamin
    draven86 posted the 12/29/2020 at 06:11 PM
    Obi69 c'est quoi ce film s'il te plaît !
    archesstat posted the 12/29/2020 at 06:14 PM
    Wario Obi69 Merci
    guiguif posted the 12/29/2020 at 06:18 PM
    draven86 c'est une serie, Un drôle de shérif
    armando posted the 12/29/2020 at 07:09 PM
    J'ose pas imaginer ci ca aurait été l'inverse.................
    armando posted the 12/29/2020 at 07:12 PM
    La boite de la gameboy
    ravyxxs posted the 12/29/2020 at 07:41 PM
    armando Ça sera jamais l'inverse parce que l'homme n'est pas un produit de séduction à grande échelle à l'écran.

    Mais il est clair que si on inverse les rôles,on a de suite des associations contre la protection de l'enfant et la pédophilie qui vont arriver aussitôt.
