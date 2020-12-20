profile
Dragon Ball FighterZ
name : Dragon Ball FighterZ
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
raioh
raioh
raioh > blog
Dragon Ball FighterZ: Baby Vegeta trailer + annonce du dernier perso
News Ps4/X1/Switch/Vita/3DS




J'avais tort et je suis tellement heureux bordel

    posted the 12/20/2020 at 07:10 AM by raioh
    comments (7)
    raioh posted the 12/20/2020 at 07:21 AM
    Calishnikov : Le but, c'était justement de laisser les gens découvrir par eux-même avant de se faire faire niquer l'annonce par les titres de news
    moune75 posted the 12/20/2020 at 07:24 AM
    Le chara design des Perso de gt
    jf17 posted the 12/20/2020 at 07:24 AM
    calishnikov pourquoi ce spoil gratuit ?
    sanda posted the 12/20/2020 at 07:34 AM
    du DBGT, tres bien ca.
    balf posted the 12/20/2020 at 07:56 AM
    moune75 Et pourtant bien meilleur que ceux de Super
    sanda posted the 12/20/2020 at 08:08 AM
    balf
    shido posted the 12/20/2020 at 08:10 AM
    balf c'est sur que si on prends super a chaque fois comme ref , tout est mieux
