EVENEMENT | F-ZERO A 30 ANS !
Coup de vieux ! La célèbre série de course futuriste de Nintendo fête ses 30 ans !
Au final, la série n'a pas connu tant d'épisodes que ça, mais ils ont tous marquant ! Nous vous proposons ce midi une rétrospective intégrale de la série et j'ai bien dit intégral car certains épisodes sont INEDITS chez nous !
=> LIRE TOUS NOS AVIS SUR LA SAGA F-ZERO :
https://www.gameforever.fr/index.php?page=requete&idRequete=104&fbclid=IwAR2eFpWo7a0bIa9CJRrJDRYwxerlKvk-Y5N8m8RxOkeuHQvPRau2TKUfgbU
=> VOIR NOTRE VIDEO SUR L'INEDIT F-ZERO X EXPANSION KIT (64 DD) :
=> LIRE NOTRE DOSSIER SUR L'INEDIT BS F-ZERO 2 :
(avec une surprise!)
https://www.gameforever.fr/bsfzero2.php
posted the 11/21/2020 at 11:52 AM by obi69