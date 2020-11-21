profile
Nintendo
Nintendo
official website : http://www.nintendo.fr
obi69
obi69
F-Zero a 30 ans !
EVENEMENT | F-ZERO A 30 ANS !


Coup de vieux ! La célèbre série de course futuriste de Nintendo fête ses 30 ans !
Au final, la série n'a pas connu tant d'épisodes que ça, mais ils ont tous marquant ! Nous vous proposons ce midi une rétrospective intégrale de la série et j'ai bien dit intégral car certains épisodes sont INEDITS chez nous !






=> LIRE TOUS NOS AVIS SUR LA SAGA F-ZERO :
https://www.gameforever.fr/index.php?page=requete&idRequete=104&fbclid=IwAR2eFpWo7a0bIa9CJRrJDRYwxerlKvk-Y5N8m8RxOkeuHQvPRau2TKUfgbU






=> VOIR NOTRE VIDEO SUR L'INEDIT F-ZERO X EXPANSION KIT (64 DD) :





=> LIRE NOTRE DOSSIER SUR L'INEDIT BS F-ZERO 2 : (avec une surprise!)

https://www.gameforever.fr/bsfzero2.php
Gameforever - www.gameforever.fr
    posted the 11/21/2020 at 11:52 AM by obi69
    comments (5)
    ravyxxs posted the 11/21/2020 at 11:54 AM
    Eeeeeeet la licence est morte
    drybowser posted the 11/21/2020 at 11:57 AM
    Chut dis pas trop fort que ça a 30 ans sinon Nintendo va t entendre et faire une compil de 3 jeux en ému non retouchés mais vendu 60 balles quand même
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/21/2020 at 11:58 AM
    + de 15 ans que nous avons pas eu de nouveau F-Zero (le dernier est F-Zero : Climax sur GBA)....
    furtifdor posted the 11/21/2020 at 11:59 AM
    drybowser non la licence est pas assez rentable meme pour ça je pense dans la tete de Nintendo
    ducknsexe posted the 11/21/2020 at 12:01 PM
    F-zero Gx le meilleur fait par amusement vision.
