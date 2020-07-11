accueil
Muramasa
shincloud
articles : 3242
3242
visites since opening :
4634595
shincloud
> blog
Screens maison Spiderman Miles (PS4Pro)
C'est juste ultra propre.
Screen en 4k click droit pour zoomer
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
yukilin
,
chester
,
crazyfrag51
,
bulford
,
famimax
,
nindo64
posted the 11/07/2020 at 12:23 PM by shincloud
shincloud
comments (16)
16
)
kwentyn
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 12:27 PM
Pas si mal le nouveau visage de spider-man au final, j'étais pas trop fan mais sur ta photo ca passe
icebergbrulant
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 12:28 PM
Joli !!
Mais les 7 premières images ne sont pas des screens "maison" mais des screens "extérieur"
kirasama87
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 12:31 PM
Est ce que c'est plus beau que le premier spiderman ?
shincloud
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 12:33 PM
kirasama87
Faut que je relance le jeu, car j'avais fait le 1 sur PS4Slim et non pro ^^
kratoszeus
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 12:42 PM
La version ps5 avec RT est un cran au dessus mais ça reste niquel sur ps4
anakaris
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 12:50 PM
Putain.
Que c'est beau quand même.
spilner
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 12:59 PM
Même cross gen ils font pas les chose à moitié
yobloom
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 01:02 PM
j'avoue pas mal
shambala93
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 01:10 PM
Tellement degeulasse le nouveau visage de peter parker !
supasaiyajin
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 01:19 PM
Je sens qu'Insomniac Games va nous régaler sur cette génération.
bladagun
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 01:21 PM
J'aimerais vraiment des images exactement pareil sur ps4 et Ps5 pour vraiment voir une difference
famimax
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 01:31 PM
C'est la superior version, sur PS5 ils ont censuré le métro
ravyxxs
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 01:34 PM
shambala93
Oulà attention formule bien ta phrase. Tu n'aimes pas,car dégueulasse,euh non,il est superbement modélisé,et sur PS5 dans le remaster c'est encore plus fou tant les ombres et lumières sont naturelles sur le visage.
Tu n'aimes pas le visage,comme beaucoup,voilà tout. Mais sur le long terme,comme d'habitude,beaucoup vont s'y habituer.
idd
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 01:49 PM
ça va le bruit de la console ou elle est la limite de la syncope ?
shincloud
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 01:52 PM
idd
Je joue avec un casque, je l'entends pas pour le moment XD
kakazu
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 01:53 PM
Comment t'as fait pour avoir déjà le jeu ?
