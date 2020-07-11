profile
Screens maison Spiderman Miles (PS4Pro)
C'est juste ultra propre.

Screen en 4k click droit pour zoomer























    comments (16)
    kwentyn posted the 11/07/2020 at 12:27 PM
    Pas si mal le nouveau visage de spider-man au final, j'étais pas trop fan mais sur ta photo ca passe
    icebergbrulant posted the 11/07/2020 at 12:28 PM
    Joli !!

    Mais les 7 premières images ne sont pas des screens "maison" mais des screens "extérieur"

    kirasama87 posted the 11/07/2020 at 12:31 PM
    Est ce que c'est plus beau que le premier spiderman ?
    shincloud posted the 11/07/2020 at 12:33 PM
    kirasama87 Faut que je relance le jeu, car j'avais fait le 1 sur PS4Slim et non pro ^^
    kratoszeus posted the 11/07/2020 at 12:42 PM
    La version ps5 avec RT est un cran au dessus mais ça reste niquel sur ps4
    anakaris posted the 11/07/2020 at 12:50 PM
    Putain.

    Que c'est beau quand même.
    spilner posted the 11/07/2020 at 12:59 PM
    Même cross gen ils font pas les chose à moitié
    yobloom posted the 11/07/2020 at 01:02 PM
    j'avoue pas mal
    shambala93 posted the 11/07/2020 at 01:10 PM
    Tellement degeulasse le nouveau visage de peter parker !
    supasaiyajin posted the 11/07/2020 at 01:19 PM
    Je sens qu'Insomniac Games va nous régaler sur cette génération.
    bladagun posted the 11/07/2020 at 01:21 PM
    J'aimerais vraiment des images exactement pareil sur ps4 et Ps5 pour vraiment voir une difference
    famimax posted the 11/07/2020 at 01:31 PM
    C'est la superior version, sur PS5 ils ont censuré le métro
    ravyxxs posted the 11/07/2020 at 01:34 PM
    shambala93 Oulà attention formule bien ta phrase. Tu n'aimes pas,car dégueulasse,euh non,il est superbement modélisé,et sur PS5 dans le remaster c'est encore plus fou tant les ombres et lumières sont naturelles sur le visage.

    Tu n'aimes pas le visage,comme beaucoup,voilà tout. Mais sur le long terme,comme d'habitude,beaucoup vont s'y habituer.
    idd posted the 11/07/2020 at 01:49 PM
    ça va le bruit de la console ou elle est la limite de la syncope ?
    shincloud posted the 11/07/2020 at 01:52 PM
    idd Je joue avec un casque, je l'entends pas pour le moment XD
    kakazu posted the 11/07/2020 at 01:53 PM
    Comment t'as fait pour avoir déjà le jeu ?
