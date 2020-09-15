accueil
J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
articles :
1019
1019
visites since opening :
2788803
2788803
amassous
> blog
Réception d’Angleterre
Un livre sur HIStory en français en plus(la plupart des livres intéressant sur Michael sont que en anglais) je l’ai pris DIRECT
Bref impatient de lire ce livre
Et oui c’est bien le scupte original de la fameuse statue taile réel avant qu’elle soit utilisé comme moule!!
Bon je retourne travailler là mdrrrrrrrr.
Il n'y aura jamais de nouveau Michael Jackson
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
xenofamicom
,
leblogdeshacka
posted the 09/15/2020 at 08:32 AM by
amassous
amassous
comments (
1
)
1
)
kikoo31
posted
the 09/15/2020 at 08:54 AM
Il n'y aura jamais de nouveau Michael Jackson
si si
Je te confirme que le King est en vie
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Jackson_(basketball)
