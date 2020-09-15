J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Réception d’Angleterre

Un livre sur HIStory en français en plus(la plupart des livres intéressant sur Michael sont que en anglais) je l’ai pris DIRECT
Bref impatient de lire ce livre

Et oui c’est bien le scupte original de la fameuse statue taile réel avant qu’elle soit utilisé comme moule!!



Bon je retourne travailler là mdrrrrrrrr.
Il n'y aura jamais de nouveau Michael Jackson
    kikoo31 posted the 09/15/2020 at 08:54 AM
    Il n'y aura jamais de nouveau Michael Jackson

    si si

    Je te confirme que le King est en vie
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Jackson_(basketball)
