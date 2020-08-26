J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
GIMS le documentaire Netflix le 17 septembre


On dirais un son à l’ancienne dans le teaser
    posted the 08/26/2020 at 03:19 PM by amassous
    comments (9)
    zabuza posted the 08/26/2020 at 03:34 PM
    Cousin je compte sur toi pour faire un avis ici
    amassous posted the 08/26/2020 at 03:36 PM
    zabuza Soit.
    guchisan posted the 08/26/2020 at 03:39 PM
    Après Anelka !! Que des icônes dites moi!
    octobar posted the 08/26/2020 at 03:41 PM
    eh bah
    lastboss posted the 08/26/2020 at 03:49 PM
    octobar
    ghouledheleter posted the 08/26/2020 at 04:00 PM
    Pauvre france
    birdgameful posted the 08/26/2020 at 04:00 PM
    Génial, on fait un documentaire sur un artiste insignifiant qui n'a jamais rien apporté au Rap d'une manière générale.
    shambala93 posted the 08/26/2020 at 04:17 PM
    Le Stevie Wonder discount
    escobar posted the 08/26/2020 at 04:18 PM
    Mais
