J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
amassous
articles : 954
visites since opening : 2661681
amassous > blog
Dragon Ball SUPER chapitre 62 en japonais.


Un très bon chapitre pour ma part, le dessin et plus bon que d’habitude même je trouve.

Moro devient un véritable méchant Dragon Ball pour moi, la fin approche à grand pas.

Le lien est en source l’equipe
https://dragonballsuper-france.fr/dragon-ball-super-chapitre-62/
    gemini
    posted the 07/20/2020 at 12:39 PM by amassous
    comments (1)
    gemini posted the 07/20/2020 at 12:43 PM
    Merci!
