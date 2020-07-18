J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
amassous
amassous > blog
Couverture du tome 13 de Dragon Ball SUPER en couleur


Ne me demandé pas c’est qui, je sais pas
Dragon Ball jusqu’à la mort, ça change pas.
    posted the 07/18/2020 at 03:22 PM by amassous
    comments (2)
    jaysennnin posted the 07/18/2020 at 03:23 PM
    la couv est stylée en tout cas
    amassous posted the 07/18/2020 at 03:23 PM
    jaysennnin
