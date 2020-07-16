profile
The Verge: Xbox One X et One Digital c'est fini
Microsoft abandonne officiellement ses consoles Xbox One X et Xbox One Digital à l'approche du lancement de la série X. La fabrication de la Xbox One S sera poursuivie.

https://mobile.twitter.com/tomwarren/status/1283823486725758976?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1283823486725758976%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2F2%2Ftwitter.min.html1283823486725758976

https://www.resetera.com/threads/verge-tom-warren-xbox-one-x-and-sad-editions-discontinued.249343/

Plus de détails ici:

https://www.theverge.com/platform/amp/2020/7/16/21327330/microsoft-xbox-one-x-s-digital-edition-discontinued
    posted the 07/16/2020 at 06:57 PM by jenicris
    comments (7)
    gantzeur posted the 07/16/2020 at 07:02 PM
    En home shanks a dit le contraire , je suis perdu
    voxen posted the 07/16/2020 at 07:04 PM
    gantzeur à toi de choisir quelle verge tu veux gober.
    birmou posted the 07/16/2020 at 07:04 PM
    La fin du Monster
    wickette posted the 07/16/2020 at 07:04 PM
    Je pense que la lockhart remplace la X1X et la digital vu ses ventes on va dife c’est naturel.

    Par contre ca m'inquiète niveau prix. J’espère un 400 et 500€..pas un 450/550 voir 500/600...
    modsoul posted the 07/16/2020 at 07:05 PM
    voxen c’est chaud tu m’as tué
    gantzeur posted the 07/16/2020 at 07:06 PM
    voxen Joker : celle de Tom Warren
    voxen posted the 07/16/2020 at 07:08 PM
    gantzeur tu es maître de tes actions
