The Verge: Xbox One X et One Digital c'est fini
Microsoft abandonne officiellement ses consoles Xbox One X et Xbox One Digital à l'approche du lancement de la série X. La fabrication de la Xbox One S sera poursuivie.
https://mobile.twitter.com/tomwarren/status/1283823486725758976?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1283823486725758976%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2F2%2Ftwitter.min.html1283823486725758976
https://www.resetera.com/threads/verge-tom-warren-xbox-one-x-and-sad-editions-discontinued.249343/
Plus de détails ici:
https://www.theverge.com/platform/amp/2020/7/16/21327330/microsoft-xbox-one-x-s-digital-edition-discontinued
posted the 07/16/2020 at 06:57 PM by
jenicris
comments (
7
)
gantzeur
posted
the 07/16/2020 at 07:02 PM
En home
shanks
a dit le contraire , je suis perdu
voxen
posted
the 07/16/2020 at 07:04 PM
gantzeur
à toi de choisir quelle verge tu veux gober.
birmou
posted
the 07/16/2020 at 07:04 PM
La fin du Monster
wickette
posted
the 07/16/2020 at 07:04 PM
Je pense que la lockhart remplace la X1X et la digital vu ses ventes on va dife c’est naturel.
Par contre ca m'inquiète niveau prix. J’espère un 400 et 500€..pas un 450/550 voir 500/600...
modsoul
posted
the 07/16/2020 at 07:05 PM
voxen
c’est chaud tu m’as tué
gantzeur
posted
the 07/16/2020 at 07:06 PM
voxen
Joker : celle de Tom Warren
voxen
posted
the 07/16/2020 at 07:08 PM
gantzeur
tu es maître de tes actions
