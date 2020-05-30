J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
Les Schtroumpfs 64 :le jeu jamais sortis


Interview avec le game designer Vannara Ty (Tintin et le Temple du Soleil, Lucky Luke sur SNES) et le rédacteur JV Régis Monterrin.
    posted the 05/30/2020 at 05:49 PM by amassous
    comments (3)
    kwentyn posted the 05/30/2020 at 06:00 PM
    Jsuis encore traumatisé par le jeu megadrive et son putain de niveau des ronces de l'enfer
    Merci pour le partage jsuis curieux de voir ca
    amassous posted the 05/30/2020 at 06:02 PM
    kwentyn Dr Sur MegaDrive et SuperNintendo toute façon infogram rendez fou
    liquidsnake66 posted the 05/30/2020 at 06:30 PM
    Très intéressant
