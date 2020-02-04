.
name : Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : CyberConnect2
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox One
amassous
amassous > blog
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarotto extrait du futur DLC



Pas de meilleur qualité possible pour le moment , détails a préciser le Kamehameha sous cet forme est rouge



Fukkatsu no F sera t'il le prochain?

Dragon Ball jusqu'à la mort, ça change pas.
    posted the 04/02/2020 at 04:35 PM by amassous
    comments (5)
    dokidokii posted the 04/02/2020 at 04:46 PM
    Post avant "Pourquoi ils ont mis du DBS"

    Dragon Ball Z : Battle of Gods
    amassous posted the 04/02/2020 at 04:50 PM
    dokidokii Ouais mais c'étais pour relancer la machine Dragon Ball , normalement c'est du SUPER.
    burningcrimson posted the 04/02/2020 at 04:53 PM
    Donnez moi un Tenkaichi 3 à l'identique mais avec le moteur de FighterZ svp
    leoptymus posted the 04/02/2020 at 04:54 PM
    amassous posted the 04/02/2020 at 04:57 PM
    burningcrimson le casting de Tenkaichi 3 on peut prier pour l’avoir.
