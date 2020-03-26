.
Une collection Dragon Ball INCROYABLE (vraiment)


Non c'est pas chez moi , a regarder en full HD
Dragon Ball jusqu'à la mort, ça change pas.
    posted the 03/26/2020 at 07:25 PM by amassous
    comments (10)
    testament posted the 03/26/2020 at 07:38 PM
    Bienvenue chez Diablass59.
    jp67110 posted the 03/26/2020 at 07:48 PM
    où et comment on choppe les fig taille réelle ? et à quel prix...
    vfries posted the 03/26/2020 at 07:48 PM
    Dingue
    amassous posted the 03/26/2020 at 07:54 PM
    jp67110 Jsais pas la vérité.
    vfries Et oui incroyable.
    ducknsexe posted the 03/26/2020 at 08:00 PM
    Le mec de la vidéo, dans sa vie connais que dbz, dépression total
    vampireskiller posted the 03/26/2020 at 08:06 PM
    Magnifique. Vraiment. Bravo au mec

    ducknsexe faut toujours dire de la merde sinon ça serait pas drôle
    spilner posted the 03/26/2020 at 08:14 PM
    J'ai déjà rencontré ce mec quand je suis aller au concert symphonique de Dragon Ball/DBZ à Bruxelles, il est bien sympa
    amassous posted the 03/26/2020 at 08:16 PM
    spilner il est fr?
    spilner posted the 03/26/2020 at 08:23 PM
    Barberousse
    On parlait Anglais mais je crois que c'est un Japonnais qui vit aux Pays bas actuellement, mais il bouge souvent il est dans l'Air Force il me semble
    amassous posted the 03/26/2020 at 08:37 PM
    spilner Ah okay chauds.
