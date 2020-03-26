.
Nouvelles figurines Dragon Ball annoncé
Perso jtrouve le Gogeta bizarre, Les WCF Dragon Ball GT sont classe le petit Baby Vegeta la



Dragon Ball jusqu’a la mort, ça change pas.
    posted the 03/26/2020 at 01:26 PM by amassous
    comments (4)
    testament posted the 03/26/2020 at 01:30 PM
    Bulma et Gogeta ça passe, mais les versions chibi chelou je suis pas fan.
    amassous posted the 03/26/2020 at 01:32 PM
    testament Arrête même le Baby Vegeta tu valide pas?
    testament posted the 03/26/2020 at 01:39 PM
    amassous Ils sont rigolos c'est tout.
    kevisiano posted the 03/26/2020 at 02:01 PM
    Qu'est-ce que c'est laid...
