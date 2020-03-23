profile
all
Confinement : 3 mois d'abonnement gratuit à Jeux Video Magazine !
J'ai beaucoup de boulot, mais j'ai partagé ceci avec ma communauté :



Il s'agit de 3 mois d'abonnement gratuit à Jeux Vidéo Magazine.

Un peu de lecture, ça peut faire passer le temps ! Et les articles sont qualitatifs.
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/3-mois-dabonnement-gratuit-a-jeux-video-magazine-restezchezvous/
    tags : gratuit confinement
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/23/2020 at 06:54 PM by suzukube
    comments (5)
    slyder posted the 03/23/2020 at 07:04 PM
    Au top Suzuk'
    Inscription faite
    famimax posted the 03/23/2020 at 07:04 PM
    Merci à toi !
    jisngo posted the 03/23/2020 at 07:04 PM
    Merci beaucoup
    spilner posted the 03/23/2020 at 07:04 PM
    C'est numérique par contre, il faut préciser
    famimax posted the 03/23/2020 at 07:06 PM
    spilner oui évidemment ^^ Par contre c'est pas en pdf, mais bon la mise en page est réussie donc on pardonne
