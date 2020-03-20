Hello
! Actuellement gratuit :
Tomb Raider 2013 : https://store.steampowered.com/app/203160/Tomb_Raider/
Lara Croft : https://store.steampowered.com/app/289690/LARA_CROFT_AND_THE_TEMPLE_OF_OSIRIS/
Head Snatcher : https://store.steampowered.com/app/289690/LARA_CROFT_AND_THE_TEMPLE_OF_OSIRIS/
Bonus :
https://store.steampowered.com/app/760620/Deiland/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/442070/Drawful_2/
https://www.gog.com/game/mable_the_wood
https://dimbulbgames.itch.io/where-the-water-tastes-like-wine
Bon courage pour le confinement !
posted the 03/20/2020 at 06:41 PM by suzukube
