[Game Awards] Naraka Bladepoint, un "Sekiro-Like" chinois ?


Voici le jeu Nakara Bladepoint, réalisé par un studio chinois et présenté aux Game Awards ! Il s'agit d'un jeu multijoueur développé par 24 Entertainment et publié par NetEase, qui semble puiser ses inspiration dans du... Sekiro, d'ailleurs élu jeu de l'année 2019 ! A noter qu'aucune plateforme n'a été annoncée, en dehors du PC ^^ !
NetEase a pour habitude de réaliser des jeux mobiles... A voir donc !
Otakugame.fr
    posted the 12/13/2019 at 04:55 AM by suzukube
    comments (4)
    suzukube posted the 12/13/2019 at 05:08 AM
    Bon, descriptions complète :
    "I woke up lying in a mass of flowers, screaming red SOULBLOOM.
    Bleak sky, blood-tinted sun. Metallic breezes. How pleasant.

    This is Morus, a place forsaken, but never forgiven.
    No Law. No Regulation. I can do anything and be anyone.
    In the bloodshed, a warrior. In the shadows, an assassin.
    Death is always a whisper away. There’s no escape.
    It might be heaven, but it’s always NARAKA.

    I’m the HUNTER; I’m the PREY.
    Temple, forest, hill. Wind trembles. Peril pervades.
    Axe, sword, spear. Weapons collide, bodies slain.
    MORTALITY might bring me here,
    but DEATH will never take me away.

    Days I spent in killing. A hundred; lives I claimed with pleasure. A thousand.
    Off the Cliff, over the Wall. Beyond the Edge; I am UNCHAINED.
    Matched opponent? I met none. I was, I am, and I will always be the KILLER.
    I was only steps away from the treasure, and a grappling hook kissed my heart.
    An excruciating pain, a fountain of blood; A FAILURE.

    And then I wake up, lying again in a mass of flowers, screaming red SOULBLOOM.
    Bleak sky, blood-tinted sun. Metallic breezes. I feel the LUST, for blood and revenge."
    ------ Crimson Night

    Je me demande si ce n'est pas plutôt un For Honor like, malgré le trailer ?
    kamikaze1985 posted the 12/13/2019 at 05:11 AM
    Çà me fait penser à Absolver, surement du PVE et PVP.
    aym posted the 12/13/2019 at 05:13 AM
    J'aime bien la DA, après dès qu'on a des décors asiatiques .
    suzukube posted the 12/13/2019 at 05:17 AM
    kamikaze1985 aym Ils sont pas très clair là dans leurs communiqués, je comprends rien. Je lis d'un côté que c'est un jeu multijoueur, de l'autre qu'il y a des phases de plateforme...

    Peut être que tu as raison et qu'il faut piocher chez Absolver. Ou attendre plus de gameplay, la les séquences font 10 secondes
