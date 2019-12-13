Voici le jeu Nakara Bladepoint, réalisé par un studio chinois et présenté aux Game Awards ! Il s'agit d'un jeu multijoueur développé par 24 Entertainment et publié par NetEase, qui semble puiser ses inspiration dans du... Sekiro, d'ailleurs élu jeu de l'année 2019 ! A noter qu'aucune plateforme n'a été annoncée, en dehors du PC ^^ !
NetEase a pour habitude de réaliser des jeux mobiles... A voir donc !
"I woke up lying in a mass of flowers, screaming red SOULBLOOM.
Bleak sky, blood-tinted sun. Metallic breezes. How pleasant.
This is Morus, a place forsaken, but never forgiven.
No Law. No Regulation. I can do anything and be anyone.
In the bloodshed, a warrior. In the shadows, an assassin.
Death is always a whisper away. There’s no escape.
It might be heaven, but it’s always NARAKA.
I’m the HUNTER; I’m the PREY.
Temple, forest, hill. Wind trembles. Peril pervades.
Axe, sword, spear. Weapons collide, bodies slain.
MORTALITY might bring me here,
but DEATH will never take me away.
Days I spent in killing. A hundred; lives I claimed with pleasure. A thousand.
Off the Cliff, over the Wall. Beyond the Edge; I am UNCHAINED.
Matched opponent? I met none. I was, I am, and I will always be the KILLER.
I was only steps away from the treasure, and a grappling hook kissed my heart.
An excruciating pain, a fountain of blood; A FAILURE.
And then I wake up, lying again in a mass of flowers, screaming red SOULBLOOM.
Bleak sky, blood-tinted sun. Metallic breezes. I feel the LUST, for blood and revenge."
------ Crimson Night
Je me demande si ce n'est pas plutôt un For Honor like, malgré le trailer ?
Peut être que tu as raison et qu'il faut piocher chez Absolver. Ou attendre plus de gameplay, la les séquences font 10 secondes