all
Digital Foundry compare Project xCloud & la Xbox One S
Et si Digital Foundry le dit, c'est que c'est good !



Well done Microsoft ^^ !
    posted the 12/05/2019 at 02:25 AM by suzukube
    comments (2)
    suzukube posted the 12/05/2019 at 02:26 AM
    Putain, je suis impressionné par le rendu de Gears 5 sur Xbox One S, c'est dingue pour une console de 2013
    suzukube posted the 12/05/2019 at 02:31 AM
    La latence est même plus faible qu'avec vos TV 4K Samsung avec le mode Game désactivé u_u' ! ET JE SAIS QU'IL Y EN A PARMIS VOUS QUI N'ACTIVE PAS LE GAME MODE (ok, à commencer par moi xD)).
