Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
amassous
Samurai 8: La Légende de Hachimaru chapitre 12 en français !!!
Dispo a 50 cents sur pleins de site ou 0 cents aussi bref
shinz0
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 09:52 AM
C'est si bien que ça ou on se trouve dans une copie de Naruto dans son concept ?
hachimaruden
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 09:53 AM
Je lai vu dimanche soir et bordel ca commence a grimpé niveau hype
amassous
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 09:56 AM
shinz0
Non c'est pas un Naruto-Bis , l'univers la DA est différente ça fait plaisir.
hachimaruden
Ouais super chapitre j'ai adoré, impatient pour la semaine prochaine.
jf17
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 09:56 AM
amassous
tu as été trop long
j'ai du le trouver tout seul. Par contre ça serait énorme si cette histoire de déroulait dans l'univers de Naruto mais dans un passé lointain, un peu comme a fait toryama avec jaco.
amassous
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 09:58 AM
jf17
Ça pourrais être après la fin de Boruto. N'oublis pas cqua dis Kawaki "c'est la fin de l'ère des shinobi".
Mais ça serais des années après.
amassous
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 09:59 AM
jf17
Ça viens juste d'apparaître sur mon site de scan tétais sur quel site c'étais en FR?
rendan
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 10:01 AM
Putain de chapitre de oufff
amassous
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 10:03 AM
rendan
axlenz
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 10:06 AM
Tu gères mec pour l'actu en scan du manga
Sinon comment l'image du chapitre spoil de malade!!!
amassous
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 10:07 AM
axlenz
Merci ! ouais ça spoil mais c'est la 2ème page. Jvoulais mettre une image classe pour que les gens ai envie de lire les scans
jf17
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 10:17 AM
amassous
japscan
amassous
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 10:35 AM
jf17
? jsuis dessus il est sortis avant en FR?
jf17
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 10:39 AM
amassous
hier
amassous
posted
the 07/30/2019 at 10:42 AM
jf17
ah ok
