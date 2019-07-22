Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
Samurai 8: La Légende de Hachimaru chapitre 11 en français !!!


Dispo a 50 cents sur pleins de site ou 0 cents aussi bref
    posted the 07/22/2019 at 10:20 AM by amassous
    jf17 posted the 07/22/2019 at 12:10 PM
    Par contre il faut bien suivre l'histoire car on peut vite être perdu.
