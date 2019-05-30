profile
Rumeur : Baldur's Gate III par Larian Studios (Divinity) ?
Jeux Video


Sur leur site officiel.
Là normalement, tu te dis "Ok, c'est Divinity Original Sin 3". Easy poto ton teaser.

Sauf que.





    posted the 05/30/2019 at 08:23 PM by shanks
    comments (8)
    zekk posted the 05/30/2019 at 08:27 PM
    pourquoi pas
    escobar posted the 05/30/2019 at 08:27 PM
    Un bon studio belge qui développe
    kaiden posted the 05/30/2019 at 08:29 PM
    beaucoup pensent a divinity 3 qu'a edouard baladur gate
    zekk posted the 05/30/2019 at 08:34 PM
    escobar oui, je suis fier d'eux
    shindo posted the 05/30/2019 at 08:42 PM
    Je signe direct
    escobar posted the 05/30/2019 at 08:47 PM
    zekk idem
    torotoro59 posted the 05/30/2019 at 08:48 PM
    Un très très très bon studio Belge
    negan posted the 05/30/2019 at 08:55 PM
    J'avais adoré sur PS2 BGDA2 .
