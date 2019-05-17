Ce n'est pas en devenant Hokage qu'une personne est reconnue... Mais c'est en étant reconnue qu'elle devient Hokage.
Samurai 8: La Légende de Hachimaru chapitre 2 en anglais


Anglais pour les impatient , je ferais un article quand y'a le français !!!
En route pour les aventures de Hachimaru !! et Hayatarou
https://jaiminisbox.com/reader/read/samurai-8/en/0/2/page/1
    posted the 05/17/2019 at 04:26 PM by amassous
    comments (3)
    axlenz posted the 05/17/2019 at 04:35 PM
    Ah ouais déjà ? ça passe vite... Je vais patienter pour la version F donc
    amassous posted the 05/17/2019 at 04:40 PM
    axlenz C'est tarpin bien sans te spoil
    kurorolucifuru posted the 05/17/2019 at 05:05 PM
    Cimer
