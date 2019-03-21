profile
shincloud
202
Likes
Likers
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2980
visites since opening : 3789623
shincloud > blog
Achat du Jour : Je suis chauuuuddd
Après Devil May Cry 5 qui ma chauffer, j'étais vraiment pas hyper du jeu, mais je mis suis intéressé depuis 2 3 semaines et la je suis chaud

    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/21/2019 at 03:10 PM by shincloud
    comments (10)
    stefanpsp posted the 03/21/2019 at 03:13 PM
    Bonne chance
    spawnini posted the 03/21/2019 at 03:14 PM
    Moi je suis chaud, le beau temps commence à être là et les merguez aussi
    slad posted the 03/21/2019 at 03:16 PM
    Bon jeu!
    J'ai reçu le miens aussi (avec le steelbook) bordel j'ai jamais été aussi impatient de me barrer du taf.
    xslayer750 posted the 03/21/2019 at 03:17 PM
    spawnini Mais y'a plus d'insectes
    jesuisunefleur posted the 03/21/2019 at 03:21 PM
    Il est pas censé sortir demain ?
    giusnake posted the 03/21/2019 at 03:26 PM
    Sur Xbox one ? étrange.
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/21/2019 at 03:44 PM
    Balance un seau d' eau .
    madd posted the 03/21/2019 at 04:13 PM
    Shadow Die Twissou! Bon jeu!
    shindo posted the 03/21/2019 at 04:14 PM
    spawnini Attends moi
    kevisiano posted the 03/21/2019 at 04:39 PM
    jesuisunefleur les jeux tu peux toujours les avoir avant
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre