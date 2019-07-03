Les légendes ne meurent jamais
amassous > blog
Figuarts Zero annonce une figurine Cooler


Hard jla prendrais pas , mais elle est validé a voir la version commercialisé
    posted the 03/07/2019 at 12:43 PM by amassous
    comments (8)
    testament posted the 03/07/2019 at 12:44 PM
    Inazuma Kick !
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 03/07/2019 at 12:46 PM
    Excellent dynamisme.
    spilner posted the 03/07/2019 at 01:00 PM
    Elle est tirée de cette Resine en gros
    https://www.anime-collect.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/IMG_8818.jpg
    https://www.anime-collect.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/IMG_8855.jpg
    https://scontent-sea1-1.cdninstagram.com/vp/d3e1798560db782a42279c4fdae05bd6/5CF680EC/t51.2885-15/e35/49693463_2390912254462476_732069506114255697_n.jpg?_nc_ht=scontent-sea1-1.cdninstagram.com&se=7&ig_cache_key=MTk0OTM1MTUxNzE1MDQ4NDYwMw%3D%3D.2
    https://www.anime-collect.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/36358220_10212514229790321_6761935079905165312_n-520x650.jpg
    amassous posted the 03/07/2019 at 01:02 PM
    testament inazuma?
    deeper posted the 03/07/2019 at 01:03 PM
    spilner elle est en rien tiré de la résine elle est juste tout comme la résine tiré du téléfilm
    testament posted the 03/07/2019 at 01:07 PM
    amassous https://youtu.be/Gv7cW_ijtQQ
    spilner posted the 03/07/2019 at 01:09 PM
    Deeper
    Oui mais j'ai pas le souvenir qu'on ait eu une figurine ou autre de Cooler avec cette pose avant la résine justement
    amassous posted the 03/07/2019 at 01:41 PM
    testament JAMAID VUS CA TUE!
