Denshattack!
name : Denshattack!
platform : PC
editor : Fireshine Games
developer : Undercovers
genre : autre
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
Manga - Verse
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 03/06/2026
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
articles : 492
visites since opening : 935774
subscribers : 16
bloggers : 7
Denshattack! : trailer de la date de sortie
JV


Il n'aura pas fallu attendre longtemps pour avoir la date de sortie de Denshattack!

Le train arrivera en gare le 17 juin sur PS5, Xbox Series, Pc et aussi sur Switch 2.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1MUuSW4g0Bc
    kisukesan, gareauxloups, adamjensen
    posted the 03/03/2026 at 02:35 PM by yanssou
    comments (3)
    parrain59 posted the 03/03/2026 at 04:30 PM
    Est ce qu'il y aura une version boite ?
    suzukube posted the 03/03/2026 at 10:13 PM
    Je veux
    shinz0 posted the 03/06/2026 at 09:04 AM
    Ça a l'air génial
