accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
profile
0
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Denshattack!
platform :
PC
editor :
Fireshine Games
developer :
Undercovers
genre :
autre
other versions :
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
group information
11
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
davenor
,
shanks
,
misterwhite
,
almightybhunivelze
,
nindo64
,
mugimando
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kisukesan
,
nicolasgourry
,
gunotak
name :
Manga - Verse
title :
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name :
mangacity
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website :
http://
creator :
yanssou
creation date :
10/19/2023
last update :
03/03/2026
description :
L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles :
490
visites since opening :
932360
subscribers :
16
bloggers :
7
yanssou
(creator)
rendan
(administrator)
kevisiano
(administrator)
hyoga57
(administrator)
opthomas
(administrator)
rbz
(administrator)
shirou
(administrator)
channel
all
Actu Manga / Anime
MangaTalk
JV
Vos openings / Ost préférés
AnimLand
La passion Dragon Ball
Lire ou relire
Voir ou revoir
Divers
Animation et conception
Le coin Test
Dossier JV
Denshattack! : trailer de la date de sortie
JV
Il n'aura pas fallu attendre longtemps pour avoir la date de sortie de Denshattack!
Le train arrivera en gare le 17 juin sur PS5, Xbox Series, Pc et aussi sur Switch 2.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1MUuSW4g0Bc
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
kisukesan
posted the 03/03/2026 at 02:35 PM by
yanssou
comments (
1
)
parrain59
posted
the 03/03/2026 at 04:30 PM
Est ce qu'il y aura une version boite ?
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo