name :
Digimon Story : Time Stranger
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Media Vision
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
name :
Manga - Verse
title :
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name :
mangacity
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website :
http://
creator :
yanssou
creation date :
10/19/2023
last update :
12/06/2025
description :
L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles :
428
visites since opening :
778791
subscribers :
16
bloggers :
7
yanssou
(creator)
rendan
(administrator)
kevisiano
(administrator)
hyoga57
(administrator)
opthomas
(administrator)
rbz
(administrator)
shirou
(administrator)
Digimon Story: Time Stranger : une date de sortie pour le dlc 1 du season pass
JV
Le premier dlc du Season Pass de Digimon Story: Time Stranger sortira le 9 décembre prochain, au programme, 5 nouveaux Digimon ultimes à débloquer et un épisode spécial mettant en avant le personnage de Kyoko Kuremi.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3e5xLraihc
rendan
,
link49
,
burningcrimson
posted the 12/05/2025 at 03:07 PM by yanssou
yanssou
comments (3)
3
)
captainjuu
posted
the 12/05/2025 at 03:56 PM
Ca manque vraiment d'ambition. J'ai adoré le jeu de base, je m'attendais à une nouvelle zone ouverte pour le nouveau morceau d'histoire, pas à un donjon qui a l'air assez répétitif dans sa structure et sa DA. Tant pis...
rendan
posted
the 12/05/2025 at 06:03 PM
Ça va être INCROYABLE avec Omnimon Altrer-S
sosky
posted
the 12/08/2025 at 09:14 AM
Version Switch 2 svp !!
