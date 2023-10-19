profile
Digimon Story : Time Stranger
name : Digimon Story : Time Stranger
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Media Vision
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
Manga - Verse
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 12/05/2025
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 426
visites since opening : 772440
subscribers : 16
bloggers : 7
Digimon Story: Time Stranger : une date de sortie pour le dlc 1 du season pass
JV


Le premier dlc du Season Pass de Digimon Story: Time Stranger sortira le 9 décembre prochain, au programme, 5 nouveaux Digimon ultimes à débloquer et un épisode spécial mettant en avant le personnage de Kyoko Kuremi.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3e5xLraihc
    burningcrimson
    posted the 12/05/2025 at 03:07 PM by yanssou
    captainjuu posted the 12/05/2025 at 03:56 PM
    Ca manque vraiment d'ambition. J'ai adoré le jeu de base, je m'attendais à une nouvelle zone ouverte pour le nouveau morceau d'histoire, pas à un donjon qui a l'air assez répétitif dans sa structure et sa DA. Tant pis...
