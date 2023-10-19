group information
Manga - Verse
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 08/20/2025
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 343
visites since opening : 611931
subscribers : 15
bloggers : 7
Berserk : Visuel du tome 43
Actu Manga / Anime


Alors que le prochain chapitre se fait attendre, l'éditeur Young Animal Comics dévoile le visuel du tome 43 qui sortira le 29 août prochain au Japon.
https://www.gameblog.fr/geek/ed/news/berserk-tome-43-cover-700741
    shanks, esets, kisukesan, lazer
    posted the 08/20/2025 at 09:55 AM by yanssou
    comments (2)
    mrvince posted the 08/20/2025 at 01:17 PM
    Dommage qu'ils sortent un chapitre tous les 6 mois... C'était pas du tout ce qu'ils avaient annoncé a la reprise...
    zampano posted the 08/20/2025 at 01:18 PM
    Trop hâte de l’avoir
