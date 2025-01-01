10 ) 4 Points

Metroid Prime trilogy

DBZ Budokai Tenkaichi 3

9 ) 5 Points

Metroid other M

The house of the dead overkill

Beat the Beat : Rhythm Paradise

Little King's Story

8 ) 6 Points

Super smash bros brawl

Madworld

7 ) 7 Points

Fire Emblem Radiant Dawn

Punch-Out!!

6 ) 9 Points

Pandora's Tower

The Legend of Zelda : Skyward Sword

5 ) The Last Story / 10 Points



4 ) Muramasa / 11 Points



3 ) Super Mario Galaxy / 21 Points



2 ) Super Mario Galaxy 2 / 22 Points



1 ) Xenoblade Chronicles / 36 Points



Mention honorable avec 3 points :

Mario Kart Wii / Excite Truck / Zack et Wiki

Voici le top 10 Gamekyo concernant les meilleurs jeux WiiIl a été établi en deux étapes :1er semaine : choix des Membres pour les jeux retenues2ème semaine : distribution des points