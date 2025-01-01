Gamekyo au TOP
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 01/01/2025
last update : 08/13/2025
description : Un groupe qui sera consacré à différent "Top".
articles : 55
visites since opening : 72338
subscribers : 3
bloggers : 2
[Résultat] Top 10 / Meilleurs Jeux Wii / Gamekyo


Voici le top 10 Gamekyo concernant les meilleurs jeux Wii

10 ) 4 Points
Metroid Prime trilogy
DBZ Budokai Tenkaichi 3


9 ) 5 Points
Metroid other M
The house of the dead overkill
Beat the Beat : Rhythm Paradise
Little King's Story


8 ) 6 Points
Super smash bros brawl
Madworld


7 ) 7 Points
Fire Emblem Radiant Dawn
Punch-Out!!


6 ) 9 Points
Pandora's Tower
The Legend of Zelda : Skyward Sword


5 ) The Last Story / 10 Points


4 ) Muramasa / 11 Points


3 ) Super Mario Galaxy / 21 Points


2 ) Super Mario Galaxy 2 / 22 Points


1 ) Xenoblade Chronicles / 36 Points


Mention honorable avec 3 points :
Mario Kart Wii / Excite Truck / Zack et Wiki


Il a été établi en deux étapes :
1er semaine : choix des Membres pour les jeux retenues
2ème semaine : distribution des points

Merci aux participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.


Tout les jeux avec leur point respectif de la deuxième semaine
    posted the 08/13/2025 at 06:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    avan posted the 08/13/2025 at 07:09 PM
    Où est Twilight princess ?
    eyrtz posted the 08/13/2025 at 07:12 PM
    Surpris de voir Muramasa aussi haut.
