Tout les jeux avec leur point respectif de la deuxième semaine
Voici le top 10 Gamekyo concernant les meilleurs jeux Wii
10 ) 4 Points
Metroid Prime trilogy
DBZ Budokai Tenkaichi 3
9 ) 5 Points
Metroid other M
The house of the dead overkill
Beat the Beat : Rhythm Paradise
Little King's Story
8 ) 6 Points
Super smash bros brawl
Madworld
7 ) 7 Points
Fire Emblem Radiant Dawn
Punch-Out!!
6 ) 9 Points
Pandora's Tower
The Legend of Zelda : Skyward Sword
5 ) The Last Story / 10 Points
4 ) Muramasa / 11 Points
3 ) Super Mario Galaxy / 21 Points
2 ) Super Mario Galaxy 2 / 22 Points
1 ) Xenoblade Chronicles / 36 Points
Mention honorable avec 3 points :
Mario Kart Wii / Excite Truck / Zack et Wiki
Il a été établi en deux étapes :
1er semaine : choix des Membres pour les jeux retenues
2ème semaine : distribution des points
Merci aux participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.
08/13/2025 nicolasgourry