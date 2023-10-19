accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
group information
10
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
davenor
,
shanks
,
misterwhite
,
almightybhunivelze
,
nindo64
,
mugimando
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kisukesan
,
nicolasgourry
name :
Manga - Verse
title :
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name :
mangacity
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website :
http://
creator :
yanssou
creation date :
10/19/2023
last update :
07/30/2025
description :
L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles :
330
visites since opening :
586261
subscribers :
15
bloggers :
7
yanssou
(creator)
rendan
(administrator)
kevisiano
(administrator)
hyoga57
(administrator)
opthomas
(administrator)
rbz
(administrator)
shirou
(administrator)
channel
members (15)
kevinmcca
clivekunn
nindo64
lt93
almightyb
minbox
opthomas
rbz
hyoga57
davenor
rendan
myownpriv
more members
all
Actu Manga / Anime
MangaTalk
JV
Vos openings / Ost d'animes préférés
Animation Land
La passion Dragon Ball
Voir ou revoir
Lire ou relire
Divers
Zootopie 2 / Nouvelle BA
Animation Land
Judy & Nick sont de retour !
Zootopie 2, le 26 novembre au cinéma.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=IRYFJ9ECfCY&pp=ygUJRGlzbmV5IGZy
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/30/2025 at 01:35 PM by
yanssou
comments (
5
)
shinz0
posted
the 07/30/2025 at 01:47 PM
De l'humour je m'y attendais mais sinon ça reste une enquête policière comme le 1 ?
cyr
posted
the 07/30/2025 at 01:50 PM
Je pense que j'irais le voir.....
J'ai dit ça pour helio, les 4 fantastique, blanche neige.....
Bon j'ai étais voir lilo et stick malgré les critiques pas très bonne, j'ai bien fait car j'ai bien aimé
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 07/30/2025 at 04:12 PM
Pas accroché avec le 1er, je m'attendais un film familiale avec de l'humour genre Pixar mais c'était une ambiance plutôt sérieux.
aozora78
posted
the 07/30/2025 at 05:12 PM
Tellement hate, les 2 personnages Disney que j'ai préféré dans ses 20 dernieres années.
sardinecannibale
posted
the 07/30/2025 at 06:23 PM
J'ai bien aimé le 1 mais là... Ça sent une énième suite foireuse comme Disney sait si bien faire.
Dans l'attente des retours j'espère me tromper.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
J'ai dit ça pour helio, les 4 fantastique, blanche neige.....
Bon j'ai étais voir lilo et stick malgré les critiques pas très bonne, j'ai bien fait car j'ai bien aimé
Dans l'attente des retours j'espère me tromper.