name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 07/30/2025
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 330
visites since opening : 586261
subscribers : 15
bloggers : 7
Zootopie 2 / Nouvelle BA
Animation Land




Judy & Nick sont de retour !

Zootopie 2, le 26 novembre au cinéma.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=IRYFJ9ECfCY&pp=ygUJRGlzbmV5IGZy
    posted the 07/30/2025 at 01:35 PM by yanssou
    comments (5)
    shinz0 posted the 07/30/2025 at 01:47 PM
    De l'humour je m'y attendais mais sinon ça reste une enquête policière comme le 1 ?
    cyr posted the 07/30/2025 at 01:50 PM
    Je pense que j'irais le voir.....

    J'ai dit ça pour helio, les 4 fantastique, blanche neige.....

    Bon j'ai étais voir lilo et stick malgré les critiques pas très bonne, j'ai bien fait car j'ai bien aimé
    marcelpatulacci posted the 07/30/2025 at 04:12 PM
    Pas accroché avec le 1er, je m'attendais un film familiale avec de l'humour genre Pixar mais c'était une ambiance plutôt sérieux.
    aozora78 posted the 07/30/2025 at 05:12 PM
    Tellement hate, les 2 personnages Disney que j'ai préféré dans ses 20 dernieres années.
    sardinecannibale posted the 07/30/2025 at 06:23 PM
    J'ai bien aimé le 1 mais là... Ça sent une énième suite foireuse comme Disney sait si bien faire.
    Dans l'attente des retours j'espère me tromper.
