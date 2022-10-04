Vos jeux de la semaine ?
group information
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
7
Likes
Likers
name : Vos jeux de la semaine ?
title : Vos jeux de la semaine ?
screen name : vosjeuxdelasemaine
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/vosjeuxdelasemaine
official website : http://
creator : kevisiano
creation date : 04/10/2022
last update : 03/30/2025
description : Création d'un groupe "Jeux de la semaine" au lieu de polluer mon profil ^^
tags :
articles : 154
visites since opening : 434559
subscribers : 3
bloggers : 1
channel
members (3)
more members
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Alors ça joue à quoi ?
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 03/30/2025 at 12:23 PM by kevisiano
    comments (19)
    shinz0 posted the 03/30/2025 at 12:26 PM
    Lost Records : Bloom & Rage Tape 1 en attendant South of Midnight le 8 avril
    jenicris posted the 03/30/2025 at 12:30 PM
    Quelques annexes de Like a Dragon Gaiden
    Je termine The Last of Us Part 1
    Un peu de GT7
    snave posted the 03/30/2025 at 12:32 PM
    Bleach Rebirth of Souls
    Dungeons of HinterBerg
    The First Berserker : Khazan
    marchale posted the 03/30/2025 at 12:32 PM
    Pour ma part toujours sur rise of ronin (pc) que je kiff toujours autant . Ghost recon breakpoint et warzone .
    J'ai fini atomic heart .
    pimoody posted the 03/30/2025 at 12:50 PM
    DB Sparking Zero, deceptif…
    Prochain, sûrement Metaphor.
    adamjensen posted the 03/30/2025 at 12:52 PM
    Rise of the Ronin.
    50 heures de jeu.
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/30/2025 at 12:54 PM
    Platine de Suikoden 1 / 2, un plaisir de re-découvrir ces 2 "petits" monuments
    zekk posted the 03/30/2025 at 12:59 PM
    suikoden 2
    mattioo posted the 03/30/2025 at 01:11 PM
    Marvel Midnight suns
    keiku posted the 03/30/2025 at 01:38 PM
    monster hunter world et dragon quarter breath of fire
    fan2jeux posted the 03/30/2025 at 02:18 PM
    Zelda skyword sword. Au galion des sables.
    Franchement, je prends un meilleur plaisir que la formule BoW.
    Que c etait bon.
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 03/30/2025 at 02:31 PM
    Neva (PC)
    Pikmin (Switch)
    Pikmin 2 (Switch)
    F-Zero 99 (Switch)
    Little Nightmares (PC)
    Metroid : Zero Mission (Switch)
    Phantasmagoria 2 : Obsessions fatales (PC)
    avan posted the 03/30/2025 at 02:48 PM
    Octopath traveler
    Mario kart 8 dx
    Smash bros ultimate
    megadeth posted the 03/30/2025 at 03:00 PM
    Atomfall
    bourbon posted the 03/30/2025 at 03:01 PM
    En cours de platine d'ICO et toi kevisiano ?
    cyr posted the 03/30/2025 at 03:12 PM
    Je viens de finir mafia 2. J'aime bien la leçon de moral à lapin. Rous le contraire de gta.

    Reste qu'à chercher un jeux pour le remplacer
    neelek posted the 03/30/2025 at 03:14 PM
    Cyberpunk 2077, Black OPS6, Forza Motorsport.
    jaune posted the 03/30/2025 at 03:40 PM
    Toujours à fond sur Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 pour le solo, It Takes Two et Cuphead en coop avec un pote.

    KCD2 y'a vraiment un manque de finition criant. J'aime ce jeu mais bon sang le doublage, les bugs...
    famimax posted the 03/30/2025 at 03:59 PM
    Slitterhead et Assassin’s Creed Shadows
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo