Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Alors ça joue à quoi ?





posted the 03/30/2025 at 12:23 PM by
kevisiano
comments (
19
)
shinz0
posted
the 03/30/2025 at 12:26 PM
Lost Records : Bloom & Rage Tape 1 en attendant South of Midnight le 8 avril
jenicris
posted
the 03/30/2025 at 12:30 PM
Quelques annexes de Like a Dragon Gaiden
Je termine The Last of Us Part 1
Un peu de GT7
snave
posted
the 03/30/2025 at 12:32 PM
Bleach Rebirth of Souls
Dungeons of HinterBerg
The First Berserker : Khazan
marchale
posted
the 03/30/2025 at 12:32 PM
Pour ma part toujours sur rise of ronin (pc) que je kiff toujours autant . Ghost recon breakpoint et warzone .
J'ai fini atomic heart .
pimoody
posted
the 03/30/2025 at 12:50 PM
DB Sparking Zero, deceptif…
Prochain, sûrement Metaphor.
adamjensen
posted
the 03/30/2025 at 12:52 PM
Rise of the Ronin.
50 heures de jeu.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 03/30/2025 at 12:54 PM
Platine de Suikoden 1 / 2, un plaisir de re-découvrir ces 2 "petits" monuments
zekk
posted
the 03/30/2025 at 12:59 PM
suikoden 2
mattioo
posted
the 03/30/2025 at 01:11 PM
Marvel Midnight suns
keiku
posted
the 03/30/2025 at 01:38 PM
monster hunter world et dragon quarter breath of fire
fan2jeux
posted
the 03/30/2025 at 02:18 PM
Zelda skyword sword. Au galion des sables.
Franchement, je prends un meilleur plaisir que la formule BoW.
Que c etait bon.
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 03/30/2025 at 02:31 PM
Neva (PC)
Pikmin (Switch)
Pikmin 2 (Switch)
F-Zero 99 (Switch)
Little Nightmares (PC)
Metroid : Zero Mission (Switch)
Phantasmagoria 2 : Obsessions fatales (PC)
avan
posted
the 03/30/2025 at 02:48 PM
Octopath traveler
Mario kart 8 dx
Smash bros ultimate
megadeth
posted
the 03/30/2025 at 03:00 PM
Atomfall
bourbon
posted
the 03/30/2025 at 03:01 PM
En cours de platine d'ICO et toi
kevisiano
?
cyr
posted
the 03/30/2025 at 03:12 PM
Je viens de finir mafia 2. J'aime bien la leçon de moral à lapin. Rous le contraire de gta.
Reste qu'à chercher un jeux pour le remplacer
neelek
posted
the 03/30/2025 at 03:14 PM
Cyberpunk 2077, Black OPS6, Forza Motorsport.
jaune
posted
the 03/30/2025 at 03:40 PM
Toujours à fond sur Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 pour le solo, It Takes Two et Cuphead en coop avec un pote.
KCD2 y'a vraiment un manque de finition criant. J'aime ce jeu mais bon sang le doublage, les bugs...
famimax
posted
the 03/30/2025 at 03:59 PM
Slitterhead et Assassin’s Creed Shadows
