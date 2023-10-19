Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
Bleach : Rebirth of Souls
5
name : Bleach : Rebirth of Souls
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Tamsoft
genre : combat
other versions : PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
Manga - Verse
6
name : Manga - Verse
Bleach Rebirth of Souls montre son opening
JV


Le lancement est prévu début 2025 sur Ps4 / 5 , Xbox series et Pc.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lBEE9Rs58K8&ab_channel=BandaiNamcoEntertainment
    posted the 10/05/2024 at 06:18 PM by yanssou
    giru posted the 10/05/2024 at 06:28 PM
    Aujourd’hui c’est surtout le retour de l’animé Épisode 27 dispo sur Disney+!
