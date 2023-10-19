accueil
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
hyoga57
,
davenor
,
shanks
,
misterwhite
description :
L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
21 ème anniversaire d'Eyeshield 21 : Quand plusieurs mangaka rendent hommage à l'œuvre
Eiichiro Oda (One Piece)
Gege Akutami (Jujutsu Kaisen)
Masashi Kishimoto (Naruto)
Tite Kubo (Bleach)
Kōhei Horikoshi (My hero académia)
Boichi (Dr. Stone)
Hajime Isayama (L'Attaque des Titans)
Takehiko Inoue (Slam Dunk, Vagabond)
L'auteur de Eyeshield 21 Yusuke Murata à répondu avec plusieurs dessins
https://hitek.fr/actualite/hommage-yusuke-murata_49009
1
Like
Who likes this ?
faucheurvdf
posted the 07/10/2024 at 01:37 PM by yanssou
yanssou
comments (
5
)
ippoyabuki
posted
the 07/10/2024 at 01:48 PM
21 ans, ça rajeunit pas
kikoo31
posted
the 07/10/2024 at 02:16 PM
J hesitais à. Poster cet article
Merci en tout cas
yanssou
posted
the 07/10/2024 at 03:34 PM
kikoo31
frionel
posted
the 07/10/2024 at 03:35 PM
Eichiro Oda et Hajime Isayama sont méconnaissable !
amario
posted
the 07/10/2024 at 03:50 PM
BOICHI et Takehiko Inoue ont les meilleurs traits.
Merci en tout cas