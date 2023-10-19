Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
Manga - Verse
4
21 ème anniversaire d'Eyeshield 21 : Quand plusieurs mangaka rendent hommage à l'œuvre
Eiichiro Oda (One Piece)



Gege Akutami (Jujutsu Kaisen)



Masashi Kishimoto (Naruto)



Tite Kubo (Bleach)



Kōhei Horikoshi (My hero académia)



Boichi (Dr. Stone)



Hajime Isayama (L'Attaque des Titans)



Takehiko Inoue (Slam Dunk, Vagabond)



L'auteur de Eyeshield 21 Yusuke Murata à répondu avec plusieurs dessins







https://hitek.fr/actualite/hommage-yusuke-murata_49009
    faucheurvdf
    posted the 07/10/2024 at 01:37 PM by yanssou
    comments (5)
    ippoyabuki posted the 07/10/2024 at 01:48 PM
    21 ans, ça rajeunit pas
    kikoo31 posted the 07/10/2024 at 02:16 PM
    J hesitais à. Poster cet article
    Merci en tout cas
    yanssou posted the 07/10/2024 at 03:34 PM
    kikoo31
    frionel posted the 07/10/2024 at 03:35 PM
    Eichiro Oda et Hajime Isayama sont méconnaissable !
    amario posted the 07/10/2024 at 03:50 PM
    BOICHI et Takehiko Inoue ont les meilleurs traits.
