Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
group information
Manga - Verse
3
Likes
Likers
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 04/03/2024
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 54
visites since opening : 106809
subscribers : 10
bloggers : 6
channel
members (10)
more members
all
Nouvelle feature Crunchyroll
C'était pas trop tôt !

Crunchyroll, après à peu près un millier d'années, va mettre en place fin Avril "les profils" sur l'application.


    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    demon
    posted the 04/03/2024 at 09:18 PM by kevisiano
    comments (1)
    demon posted the 04/03/2024 at 09:24 PM
    OMG, enfin !!!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo