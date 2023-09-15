Remake : nom masculin (américain remake, de l'anglais to remake, refaire) / Une réelle mis à jour (Meilleur résolution / Meilleur frame rate / Meilleur texture / Modélisation refaite / Animation paufiné / Effets spéciaux inédit ect)
profile
Nintendo
163
Likers
name : Nintendo
official website : http://www.nintendo.fr
group information
Remake
7
Likes
Likers
name : Remake
title : Remake : nom masculin (américain remake, de l'anglais to remake, refaire) / Une réelle mis à jour (Meilleur résolution / Meilleur frame rate / Meilleur texture / Modélisation refaite / Animation paufiné / Effets spéciaux inédit ect)
screen name : remake
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/remake
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 09/29/2016
last update : 09/15/2023
description : L'idée de ce blog c'est de découvrir ou redécouvrir des Remakes, plus ou moins connus.
tags :
articles : 38
visites since opening : 76951
subscribers : 2
bloggers : 1
channel
Remake : Paper Mario (2004) VS (2024)



Année : 2004 / 2024
Éditeur : Nintendo
Développeur : Intelligent Systems
A sa sortie sur : Gamecube Vs Switch
Genre : Action/RPG






https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMLAIGoCavw
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    gonzales, idd, kisukesan
    posted the 09/15/2023 at 07:55 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    sultano posted the 09/15/2023 at 08:23 AM
    Elle en avait vraiment dans le bide la Gamecube n'empêche
    kwak posted the 09/15/2023 at 08:32 AM
    Je ne le prendrai pas mais c’était quand un très bon jeu, voir l’un des meilleurs de la GC pour moi
    nyseko posted the 09/15/2023 at 08:38 AM
    Ok, ils ont tout refait quoi au final
    gonzales posted the 09/15/2023 at 08:47 AM
    Juste un des best rpg ever, ce jeu vaut tres cher aujourdh'ui
    arikado posted the 09/15/2023 at 09:26 AM
    Magnifique ce remake !!!
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 09/15/2023 at 09:46 AM
    ça montre surtout comment la qualité intemporelle des jeux GC.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo