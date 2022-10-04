accueil
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Bientôt Plague Tale Requiem
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/16/2022 at 10:55 AM by
kevisiano
comments (
31
)
sora78
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 10:57 AM
Return To Monkey Island [PC]
Overwatch 2 [PC]
edarn
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 11:02 AM
Unravel
Forza Horizon 5
Exist Archives
Scorn
hanackil
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 11:08 AM
J'ai fini last of us 2
Rainbow six siège
J'ai commencé miles morales que j'accroche pas trop .
bigb0ss
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 11:09 AM
Overwatch 2
Chivalry 2
Scorn
wolfheart
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 11:13 AM
La tireuse à bière. Les graphs font mal à la tête
midomashakil
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 11:14 AM
Overwatch 2
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 11:14 AM
Blair Witch
Punch Out Wii
bliss02
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 11:20 AM
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 DLC et 100 %
testament
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 11:21 AM
Ys VIII et Triangle Strategy que j'avais laissé de coté.
ratchet
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 11:24 AM
Pokémon épée!
balf
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 11:28 AM
Final Fantasy XV et No man's sky
shockadelica
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 11:32 AM
Rainbow Six Siège
Scorn
Grounded
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 11:38 AM
wolfheart
tylercross
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 11:38 AM
Nioh 2 platiné
Je joue à Ori 1 et 2 en attendant a Plague tale.
jenicris
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 11:42 AM
Overwatch 2
Guilty Gear Strive
Scorn
FH5
innelan
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 11:56 AM
Xenoblade 3 toujours.
Mario et luigi superstar saga sur 3ds.
Sur ps5 psychonauts 2 presque fini.
spencer
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 11:57 AM
Les gardiens de la galaxie
shadowjago
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 11:58 AM
Grounded excellent en coop avec des potes .
Ni no kuni que je fais à 100 % après la version PS3 .
Je commence death loop et scorn aujourd'hui ou demain .
innelan
Psychonauts 2 j ai adoré !
ozymandia
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 11:59 AM
Je suis sur Sifu et j'arrive pas à lâcher une fois commencé...
keiku
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 12:00 PM
plus rien depuis que j'ai fini dios field , je m'ennuie comme un rat mort
amassous
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 12:05 PM
J’attends Bayonetta 3.
jf17
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 12:13 PM
Pareil j'attends bayonnetta 3 et persona 5 royal sur le gamepass
yanssou
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 12:45 PM
rien pour l'instant
ouken
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 12:51 PM
scorn
cyberpunk ++++++
guijan 3
fan2jeux
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 12:53 PM
rien
drockspace
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 12:56 PM
Blood Fresh Supply
Scorn
killia
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 01:13 PM
Je ponce sans retenu No Man’s Sky.
Je m’éclate à créer des bases. Là j’ai posé le pied sur une planète paradisiaque, le truc m’a giflé
walterwhite
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 01:32 PM
Fifa 23
wazaaabi
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 01:40 PM
Toem sur ps5
J’ai bien accroché :
Je vais le platiner je pense .
Sinon j’ai fini le sympathique Evergate sur Switch.
Et j’ai attaqué Tandem sur Switch donc .
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 01:53 PM
fan2jeux
très bon jeu
effect
posted
the 10/16/2022 at 02:31 PM
Batman : Arkham City. Je sais légèrement en retard
