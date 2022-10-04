Vos jeux de la semaine ?
group information
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
3
Likes
Likers
name : Vos jeux de la semaine ?
title : Vos jeux de la semaine ?
screen name : vosjeuxdelasemaine
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/vosjeuxdelasemaine
official website : http://
creator : kevisiano
creation date : 04/10/2022
last update : 10/16/2022
description : Création d'un groupe "Jeux de la semaine" au lieu de polluer mon profil ^^
tags :
articles : 26
visites since opening : 47011
subscribers : 2
bloggers : 1
channel
members (2)
more members
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Bientôt Plague Tale Requiem
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/16/2022 at 10:55 AM by kevisiano
    comments (31)
    sora78 posted the 10/16/2022 at 10:57 AM
    Return To Monkey Island [PC]
    Overwatch 2 [PC]
    edarn posted the 10/16/2022 at 11:02 AM
    Unravel
    Forza Horizon 5
    Exist Archives
    Scorn
    hanackil posted the 10/16/2022 at 11:08 AM
    J'ai fini last of us 2
    Rainbow six siège
    J'ai commencé miles morales que j'accroche pas trop .
    bigb0ss posted the 10/16/2022 at 11:09 AM
    Overwatch 2
    Chivalry 2
    Scorn
    wolfheart posted the 10/16/2022 at 11:13 AM
    La tireuse à bière. Les graphs font mal à la tête
    midomashakil posted the 10/16/2022 at 11:14 AM
    Overwatch 2
    marcelpatulacci posted the 10/16/2022 at 11:14 AM
    Blair Witch

    Punch Out Wii
    bliss02 posted the 10/16/2022 at 11:20 AM
    Xenoblade Chronicles 3 DLC et 100 %
    testament posted the 10/16/2022 at 11:21 AM
    Ys VIII et Triangle Strategy que j'avais laissé de coté.
    ratchet posted the 10/16/2022 at 11:24 AM
    Pokémon épée!
    balf posted the 10/16/2022 at 11:28 AM
    Final Fantasy XV et No man's sky
    shockadelica posted the 10/16/2022 at 11:32 AM
    Rainbow Six Siège
    Scorn
    Grounded
    marcelpatulacci posted the 10/16/2022 at 11:38 AM
    wolfheart
    tylercross posted the 10/16/2022 at 11:38 AM
    Nioh 2 platiné
    Je joue à Ori 1 et 2 en attendant a Plague tale.
    jenicris posted the 10/16/2022 at 11:42 AM
    Overwatch 2
    Guilty Gear Strive
    Scorn
    FH5
    innelan posted the 10/16/2022 at 11:56 AM
    Xenoblade 3 toujours.
    Mario et luigi superstar saga sur 3ds.
    Sur ps5 psychonauts 2 presque fini.
    spencer posted the 10/16/2022 at 11:57 AM
    Les gardiens de la galaxie
    shadowjago posted the 10/16/2022 at 11:58 AM
    Grounded excellent en coop avec des potes .
    Ni no kuni que je fais à 100 % après la version PS3 .
    Je commence death loop et scorn aujourd'hui ou demain .
    innelan Psychonauts 2 j ai adoré !
    ozymandia posted the 10/16/2022 at 11:59 AM
    Je suis sur Sifu et j'arrive pas à lâcher une fois commencé...
    keiku posted the 10/16/2022 at 12:00 PM
    plus rien depuis que j'ai fini dios field , je m'ennuie comme un rat mort
    amassous posted the 10/16/2022 at 12:05 PM
    J’attends Bayonetta 3.
    jf17 posted the 10/16/2022 at 12:13 PM
    Pareil j'attends bayonnetta 3 et persona 5 royal sur le gamepass
    yanssou posted the 10/16/2022 at 12:45 PM
    rien pour l'instant
    ouken posted the 10/16/2022 at 12:51 PM
    scorn
    cyberpunk ++++++
    guijan 3
    fan2jeux posted the 10/16/2022 at 12:53 PM
    rien
    drockspace posted the 10/16/2022 at 12:56 PM
    Blood Fresh Supply
    Scorn
    killia posted the 10/16/2022 at 01:13 PM
    Je ponce sans retenu No Man’s Sky.

    Je m’éclate à créer des bases. Là j’ai posé le pied sur une planète paradisiaque, le truc m’a giflé
    walterwhite posted the 10/16/2022 at 01:32 PM
    Fifa 23
    wazaaabi posted the 10/16/2022 at 01:40 PM
    Toem sur ps5
    J’ai bien accroché :
    Je vais le platiner je pense .
    Sinon j’ai fini le sympathique Evergate sur Switch.
    Et j’ai attaqué Tandem sur Switch donc .
    marcelpatulacci posted the 10/16/2022 at 01:53 PM
    fan2jeux très bon jeu
    effect posted the 10/16/2022 at 02:31 PM
    Batman : Arkham City. Je sais légèrement en retard
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo