profile
Wildcat Gun Machine
0
Likers
name : Wildcat Gun Machine
platform : PC
editor : Daedalic Entertainment
developer : Chunkybox Games
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Nintendo Switch
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
group information
Gamekyo Tests
38
Likes
Likers
name : Gamekyo Tests
title : Gamekyo Tests
screen name : gkt
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/gkt
official website : http://
creator : shanks
creation date : 12/30/2017
last update : 04/30/2022
description : Groupe officiel de Gamekyo, où vous pourrez retrouver tests, aperçus, avis de DLC, bilan de Season Pass et parfois des "retour sur" quand la situation le permet.
tags : gamekyo avis tests
articles : 263
visites since opening : 1453230
subscribers : 9
bloggers : 1
channel
all
[TEST FLASH] Wildcat Gun Machine
Tests


    tags : test wildcat gun machine
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/30/2022 at 09:23 AM by shanks
    comments (3)
    liberty posted the 04/30/2022 at 09:34 AM
    Ptdr. shanks reçois une clé, test capte que c'est de la merde. En une heure le test du jeu, le texte plus la mise en page ?
    shanks posted the 04/30/2022 at 09:39 AM
    liberty
    Faux, je l'ai depuis 3 jours
    Et pas de la merde
    liberty posted the 04/30/2022 at 10:06 AM
    shanks
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo