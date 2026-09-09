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> blog
[Switch 2] Metroid Ravenous officialisé (edition speciale + amiibo)
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ducknsexe
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jamrock
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link49
posted the 09/09/2026 at 02:38 PM by
aeris201
comments (
5
)
djfab
posted
the 09/09/2026 at 02:59 PM
Steelbook moche comme souvent pour les jeux vidéo, édition simple très belle !
ducknsexe
posted
the 09/09/2026 at 03:07 PM
Edition Spécial pour moi
sultano
posted
the 09/09/2026 at 03:09 PM
Edition simple + amiibo statue chozo pour ma part
sonilka
posted
the 09/09/2026 at 03:10 PM
Si le Amiibo reste exclusif au collector, on va le voir apparaitre à vil prix sur LBC ou Ebay.
link49
posted
the 09/09/2026 at 03:11 PM
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