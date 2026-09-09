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[Switch 2] Metroid Ravenous officialisé (edition speciale + amiibo)


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    Who likes this ?
    ducknsexe, jamrock, link49
    posted the 09/09/2026 at 02:38 PM by aeris201
    comments (5)
    djfab posted the 09/09/2026 at 02:59 PM
    Steelbook moche comme souvent pour les jeux vidéo, édition simple très belle !
    ducknsexe posted the 09/09/2026 at 03:07 PM
    Edition Spécial pour moi
    sultano posted the 09/09/2026 at 03:09 PM
    Edition simple + amiibo statue chozo pour ma part
    sonilka posted the 09/09/2026 at 03:10 PM
    Si le Amiibo reste exclusif au collector, on va le voir apparaitre à vil prix sur LBC ou Ebay.
    link49 posted the 09/09/2026 at 03:11 PM
    Parfait.
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