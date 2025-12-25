profile
all
et… un JOYEUX NOËL !



Et, un JOYEUX NOËL à toute la commu Gamekyo !

faites péter les cadeaux (vous avez été gâté ?)



(qui a honteusement craqué en prenant une fois de plus les bucks Fortnite pour les marmots ?)


YT - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QXb6H6U1h0M&themeRefresh=1
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    link49, burningcrimson, tripy73
    posted the 12/25/2025 at 07:16 AM by pimoody
    comments
    lez93 posted the 12/25/2025 at 07:50 AM
    Merci à toi !
    Un Joyeux Noël à tous ! ❤️
    link49 posted the 12/25/2025 at 07:52 AM
    Merci. A toi aussi.
    heracles posted the 12/25/2025 at 08:05 AM
    Joyeux Noël à tous ! Et non "bonne fête de fin d'année"...
    burningcrimson posted the 12/25/2025 at 08:09 AM
    Joyeux Noël à toi aussi et à tous les vrais passionnés de jeux-vidéos
    walterwhite posted the 12/25/2025 at 08:20 AM
    Joyeux Noël
    churos45 posted the 12/25/2025 at 08:27 AM
    Joyeux Noël !
    olark posted the 12/25/2025 at 08:30 AM
    Yes Joyeux Noël ????
    jenicris posted the 12/25/2025 at 08:33 AM
    Joyeux Noël
    darkwii posted the 12/25/2025 at 08:40 AM
    Joyeux noël a tous et en espérant que tout le monde a été gâté par le père noël
    psxbox posted the 12/25/2025 at 08:53 AM
    Joyeux noël
    altendorf posted the 12/25/2025 at 09:00 AM
    Joyeux Noël tout le monde
    tripy73 posted the 12/25/2025 at 09:15 AM
    Joyeux Noël à la communauté
