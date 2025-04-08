profile
Baten Kaitos I & II HD
name : Baten Kaitos I & II HD
platform : Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Monolith Software
genre : RPG
other versions : PC Switch -
ouroboros4
[Bon plan] Baten Kaitos I & II HD sur Switch pour un super prix!



En ce moment le jeu est en promo sur l'eShop de la Switch pour 14,99 euros !

Pour le prix c'est cadeau

https://www.nintendo.com/fr-fr/Jeux/Jeux-Nintendo-Switch/Baten-Kaitos-I-II-HD-Remaster-2337916.html?nsuid=70010000055735
