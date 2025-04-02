PS5 65.6 (74.23) - - XSX 32.3 (34.36) - - NS 150.9
Nintendo 2024-2025 : cumul software Q1 à Q3
Nintendo

Période d'Avril 2024 Q1 à Décembre 2024 Q3

Hardware 9.54m
Software 123.98m

Super Mario Party Jamboree : 6,17m (nouveau)
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe : 5.38m
Zelda : Echoes of Wisdom : 3,91m (nouveau)
Nintendo Switch Sports : 2.63m
Animal Crossing New Horizons : 2.08m
Super Mario Wonder : 2.07m
Paper Mario Thousand-Year Door : 2.06m (nouveau)
Mario & Luigi Brotherhood : 1,84m (nouveau)
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD : 1.80m (nouveau)
Super Smash Bros Ultimate : 1.66m
Pokémon Ecarlate & Violet : 1.46m
Super Mario Odyssey : 1.03m
Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom : 0.94m
Zelda : Breath of the Wild : 0.77m
New Super Mario Bros U DX : 0.61m
Super Mario Party : 0.44m
Pokémon Epée & Bouclier : 0.34m
    posted the 02/04/2025 at 08:25 PM by darkshao
    comments (2)
    solarr posted the 02/04/2025 at 08:33 PM
    cul d'mule 10 millions en 8 mois.
    Puis, en 2025, pet d'joy.
    wilhelm posted the 02/04/2025 at 08:36 PM
    Super Mario Party Jamboree qui fait mieux que FF7 Rebirth, Dragon Age Veilguard et Outlaws combinés.
