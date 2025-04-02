Période d'Avril 2024 Q1 à Décembre 2024 Q3
Hardware
9.54m
Software
123.98m
Super Mario Party Jamboree : 6,17m (nouveau)
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe : 5.38m
Zelda : Echoes of Wisdom : 3,91m (nouveau)
Nintendo Switch Sports : 2.63m
Animal Crossing New Horizons : 2.08m
Super Mario Wonder : 2.07m
Paper Mario Thousand-Year Door : 2.06m (nouveau)
Mario & Luigi Brotherhood : 1,84m (nouveau)
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD : 1.80m (nouveau)
Super Smash Bros Ultimate : 1.66m
Pokémon Ecarlate & Violet : 1.46m
Super Mario Odyssey : 1.03m
Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom : 0.94m
Zelda : Breath of the Wild : 0.77m
New Super Mario Bros U DX : 0.61m
Super Mario Party : 0.44m
Pokémon Epée & Bouclier : 0.34m
Puis, en 2025, pet d'joy.