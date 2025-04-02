Nintendo

Période d'Avril 2024 Q1 à Décembre 2024 Q39.54m123.98mSuper Mario Party Jamboree : 6,17m (nouveau)Mario Kart 8 Deluxe : 5.38mZelda : Echoes of Wisdom : 3,91m (nouveau)Nintendo Switch Sports : 2.63mAnimal Crossing New Horizons : 2.08mSuper Mario Wonder : 2.07mPaper Mario Thousand-Year Door : 2.06m (nouveau)Mario & Luigi Brotherhood : 1,84m (nouveau)Luigi's Mansion 2 HD : 1.80m (nouveau)Super Smash Bros Ultimate : 1.66mPokémon Ecarlate & Violet : 1.46mSuper Mario Odyssey : 1.03mZelda : Tears of the Kingdom : 0.94mZelda : Breath of the Wild : 0.77mNew Super Mario Bros U DX : 0.61mSuper Mario Party : 0.44mPokémon Epée & Bouclier : 0.34m