ouroboros4 > blog
Un rayon Xbox dans un magasin en Espagne
Désolé mais ça ma fait trop rire

    gaeon
    posted the 12/04/2024 at 07:12 PM by ouroboros4
    comments (15)
    keiku posted the 12/04/2024 at 07:15 PM
    this is an xbox...
    jackfrost posted the 12/04/2024 at 07:17 PM
    keiku
    cyr posted the 12/04/2024 at 07:19 PM
    et la ps5 dans la vitrine switch ?

    La photo empêche de voir le rayon jeux vidéo dans sont entièreté...et on connais pas l'enseigne, pas spécialisé visiblement..
    alexkidd posted the 12/04/2024 at 07:19 PM
    Xbox, parce que je le vaux bien
    ouroboros4 posted the 12/04/2024 at 07:20 PM
    cyr C'est juste de l'humour hein
    masharu posted the 12/04/2024 at 07:21 PM
    marcelpatulacci posted the 12/04/2024 at 07:22 PM
    keiku
    tripy73 posted the 12/04/2024 at 07:26 PM
    keiku :
    Prochaine étape ce sera au rayon sex toy.
    jenicris posted the 12/04/2024 at 07:31 PM
    keiku
    gaeon posted the 12/04/2024 at 07:32 PM
    Des barres!
    marchale posted the 12/04/2024 at 07:40 PM
    Peux etre que ms va sortir un jeu de coiffure
    sora78 posted the 12/04/2024 at 07:43 PM
    cyr c'est pas une vitrine switch y a des cartons de switch au dessus
    Faut pas répondre premier degré sur ce genre de trucs hein
    volran posted the 12/04/2024 at 08:04 PM
    This is an xbox
    xhander posted the 12/04/2024 at 08:07 PM
    C'est un sacré bond entre les frigos et les fers à lisser

    keiku bien placée celle là
    marchand2sable posted the 12/04/2024 at 08:08 PM
    Mon dieu aucun respect
