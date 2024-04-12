accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
13
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
archesstat
,
genraltow
,
nmariodk
,
neckbreaker71
,
minx
,
raph64
,
kurosama
,
leonr4
,
torotoro59
,
pastorius
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
celebenoit84
ouroboros4
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
324
visites since opening :
620237
ouroboros4
> blog
Un rayon Xbox dans un magasin en Espagne
Désolé mais ça ma fait trop rire
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
gaeon
posted the 12/04/2024 at 07:12 PM by
ouroboros4
comments (
15
)
keiku
posted
the 12/04/2024 at 07:15 PM
this is an xbox...
jackfrost
posted
the 12/04/2024 at 07:17 PM
keiku
cyr
posted
the 12/04/2024 at 07:19 PM
et la ps5 dans la vitrine switch ?
La photo empêche de voir le rayon jeux vidéo dans sont entièreté...et on connais pas l'enseigne, pas spécialisé visiblement..
alexkidd
posted
the 12/04/2024 at 07:19 PM
Xbox, parce que je le vaux bien
ouroboros4
posted
the 12/04/2024 at 07:20 PM
cyr
C'est juste de l'humour hein
masharu
posted
the 12/04/2024 at 07:21 PM
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 12/04/2024 at 07:22 PM
keiku
tripy73
posted
the 12/04/2024 at 07:26 PM
keiku
:
Prochaine étape ce sera au rayon sex toy.
jenicris
posted
the 12/04/2024 at 07:31 PM
keiku
gaeon
posted
the 12/04/2024 at 07:32 PM
Des barres!
marchale
posted
the 12/04/2024 at 07:40 PM
Peux etre que ms va sortir un jeu de coiffure
sora78
posted
the 12/04/2024 at 07:43 PM
cyr
c'est pas une vitrine switch y a des cartons de switch au dessus
Faut pas répondre premier degré sur ce genre de trucs hein
volran
posted
the 12/04/2024 at 08:04 PM
This is an xbox
xhander
posted
the 12/04/2024 at 08:07 PM
C'est un sacré bond entre les frigos et les fers à lisser
keiku
bien placée celle là
marchand2sable
posted
the 12/04/2024 at 08:08 PM
Mon dieu aucun respect
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
La photo empêche de voir le rayon jeux vidéo dans sont entièreté...et on connais pas l'enseigne, pas spécialisé visiblement..
Prochaine étape ce sera au rayon sex toy.
Faut pas répondre premier degré sur ce genre de trucs hein
keiku bien placée celle là