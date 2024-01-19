accueil
PalWorld
platform :
Xbox Series X
editor :
Pocket Pair
developer :
Pocket Pair
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PC
Xbox Series X
-
articles : 172
172
visites since opening : 347399
347399
lalisa
> blog
Palworld : 1 million de ventes en 8 heures..
https://twitter.com/Palworld_EN/status/1748378179134427304
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/19/2024 at 06:20 PM by
lalisa
comments ( 3 )
3
)
bigb0ss
posted
the 01/19/2024 at 06:26 PM
newtechnix
posted
the 01/19/2024 at 06:39 PM
le rêve de beaucoup de joueurs, fracasser du Pokemon à la mitrailette
defcon5
posted
the 01/19/2024 at 06:39 PM
Impossible. Les gens disent que le Game Pass tue la créativité, les jeux vidéos toussa.
L'éditeur ment.
L'éditeur ment.