name : PalWorld
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Pocket Pair
developer : Pocket Pair
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
Palworld : 1 million de ventes en 8 heures..
https://twitter.com/Palworld_EN/status/1748378179134427304

    bigb0ss posted the 01/19/2024 at 06:26 PM
    newtechnix posted the 01/19/2024 at 06:39 PM
    le rêve de beaucoup de joueurs, fracasser du Pokemon à la mitrailette
    defcon5 posted the 01/19/2024 at 06:39 PM
    Impossible. Les gens disent que le Game Pass tue la créativité, les jeux vidéos toussa.
    L'éditeur ment.
