Final Fantasy XVI
29
Likers
name : Final Fantasy XVI
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC -
Final Fantasy XVI : court metrage "Requiem"
    posted the 06/17/2023 at 07:15 PM by yanssou
    comments (7)
    fan2jeux posted the 06/17/2023 at 07:18 PM
    5 jours...
    kalas28 posted the 06/17/2023 at 07:45 PM
    c'est tellement malaisant
    ouken posted the 06/17/2023 at 08:30 PM
    On dirais un épisode d'une plateforme discount ...
    liberty posted the 06/17/2023 at 08:43 PM
    Sympa, par contre c'est bien une exclusivité temporaire: "jeu non disponible sur d'autres consoles avant le 31/12/2023 au moins".

    Donc en plus du PC ca arrivera sur Series voir Switch 2
    zekk posted the 06/17/2023 at 08:48 PM
    liberty comme FF7R
    liberty posted the 06/17/2023 at 08:50 PM
    zekk FF7R c'est vrai qu'il est resté sur PS5 et PC celui là !
    zekk posted the 06/17/2023 at 08:52 PM
    liberty et la communication à ce sujet était la même et quand on connaît les autres informations, il y a peu de chance que ça arrive sur d'autres consoles
