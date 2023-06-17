accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
29
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
yamy
,
magium
,
rikimaru
,
opthomas
,
eldren
,
mickurt
,
faremis
,
roxloud
,
minbox
,
kr16
,
eyrtz
,
korou
,
aym
,
serve
,
jenicris
,
minx
,
trungz
,
escobar
,
greggy
,
amassous
,
calicot
,
sora78
,
anomander
,
torotoro59
,
chaosad
,
marchale
,
kisukesan
,
shanks
,
liquidus
name :
Final Fantasy XVI
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
action-RPG
other versions :
PC
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
14
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
killia
,
midomashakil
,
raph64
,
bourbon
,
kurosama
,
plopkdo
,
axlenz
,
minx
,
gamerdome
,
faucheurvdf
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
raykaza
,
phase1
yanssou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
370
visites since opening :
627889
yanssou
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Final Fantasy XVI : court metrage "Requiem"
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/17/2023 at 07:15 PM by
yanssou
comments (
7
)
fan2jeux
posted
the 06/17/2023 at 07:18 PM
5 jours...
kalas28
posted
the 06/17/2023 at 07:45 PM
c'est tellement malaisant
ouken
posted
the 06/17/2023 at 08:30 PM
On dirais un épisode d'une plateforme discount ...
liberty
posted
the 06/17/2023 at 08:43 PM
Sympa, par contre c'est bien une exclusivité temporaire: "jeu non disponible sur d'autres consoles avant le 31/12/2023 au moins".
Donc en plus du PC ca arrivera sur Series voir Switch 2
zekk
posted
the 06/17/2023 at 08:48 PM
liberty
comme FF7R
liberty
posted
the 06/17/2023 at 08:50 PM
zekk
FF7R
c'est vrai qu'il est resté sur PS5 et PC celui là !
zekk
posted
the 06/17/2023 at 08:52 PM
liberty
et la communication à ce sujet était la même
et quand on connaît les autres informations, il y a peu de chance que ça arrive sur d'autres consoles
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Donc en plus du PC ca arrivera sur Series voir Switch 2