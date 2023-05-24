accueil
lalisa
> blog
The Snitch : "Les PCistes, soyez attentif au PS Showcase.
https://twitter.com/insider_wtf/status/1661278363162406912
posted the 05/24/2023 at 08:13 AM by
lalisa
lalisa
posted
the 05/24/2023 at 08:15 AM
En plus de ça il tease du Ratchet.
sadagast
posted
the 05/24/2023 at 08:22 AM
Attentifs... Je suis intrigué ;-)
jenicris
posted
the 05/24/2023 at 08:22 AM
Hier il disait que ce Showcase va être fou. Curieux de savoir ce qu'il sait
abookhouseboy
posted
the 05/24/2023 at 08:26 AM
De toutes façons, tout ce qui sera montré atterrira sur PC entre 0 jour et 3 ans.
5120x2880
posted
the 05/24/2023 at 08:26 AM
Non merci
nyseko
posted
the 05/24/2023 at 08:31 AM
C'est quand le show case ?
jenicris
posted
the 05/24/2023 at 08:32 AM
nyseko
ce soir à 22h
