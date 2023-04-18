accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
26
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
anakaris
,
leonr4
,
kevisiano
,
asakim
,
eldren
,
minbox
,
escobar
,
mickurt
,
roxloud
,
aros
,
draer
,
kurosama
,
opthomas
,
vfries
,
linuxclan
,
gantzeur
,
jasnah
,
gamerdome
,
torotoro59
,
yanssou
,
korou
,
aym
,
colibrie
,
sora78
,
astrogirl
,
majorruin
name :
Horizon Forbidden West
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Guerrilla
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PlayStation 4
Playstation 5
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
8
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
giusnake
,
barberousse
,
milo42
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kurosama
,
minbox
,
minx
,
astrogirl
lamap
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
96
visites since opening :
210385
lamap
> blog
Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores : 18 minutes de gameplay
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/18/2023 at 10:07 PM by
lamap
comments (
1
)
neptonic
posted
the 04/18/2023 at 10:59 PM
Demain
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo