name :
Cyberpunk 2077
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
CD Projekt Red
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
blog
Cyberpunk 2077 - le Patch 1.61 apporte le FSR 2.1
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/08/2022 at 06:52 PM by
jaysennnin
comments (
9
)
cleptomaniak
posted
the 11/08/2022 at 07:02 PM
Super et du coup?
jaysennnin
posted
the 11/08/2022 at 07:03 PM
cleptomaniak
ben surement une meilleure fluidité en cas de raymond tracé, ben on laissera digital foundry nous dire ce qu'il en est
kinectical
posted
the 11/08/2022 at 07:13 PM
FSR ces bon pour quoi? La résolution?
shining
posted
the 11/08/2022 at 07:25 PM
et le dlss 3 il arrive quand ? ma 4090 attend avec le raytracing overdrive
fuji
posted
the 11/08/2022 at 07:42 PM
C'est quoi cette maj a la noix ?! il est ou le mode rtx overdrive ?!
thor
posted
the 11/08/2022 at 08:46 PM
Il fallait laisser l'effet s'faire.
spencer
posted
the 11/08/2022 at 08:48 PM
C'est quoi le fsr?
kratoszeus
posted
the 11/08/2022 at 09:39 PM
Mais mais on m'a dit pas de FSR sur ps5
jaysennnin
posted
the 11/08/2022 at 09:45 PM
thor
j'ai capté la référence
