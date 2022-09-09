profile
jaysennnin
Le choc du jour sur twitter
Je me promenais tranquille sur twitter et boum je tombe sur ça....

    posted the 09/09/2022 at 11:07 AM by jaysennnin
    comments (35)
    nosphor68 posted the 09/09/2022 at 11:11 AM
    Kyogamer……
    Sans commentaire
    zekk posted the 09/09/2022 at 11:12 AM
    lion93 posted the 09/09/2022 at 11:12 AM
    Le futur PDG de Xbox. Toujours au sommet.
    shinz0 posted the 09/09/2022 at 11:12 AM
    Le gros lourd il harcèle Aaron Greenberg
    zekk posted the 09/09/2022 at 11:14 AM
    Comment on dirait chez moi, il a vraiment toutes ses frites dans le même sachet
    jaysennnin posted the 09/09/2022 at 11:14 AM
    shinz0 le plus marrant c'est qu'il reste le plus gros "anti xbox" de twitter
    kakazu posted the 09/09/2022 at 11:14 AM
    Comment on peut etre comme ça
    shigerumawa posted the 09/09/2022 at 11:15 AM
    c'est qui ?
    lion93 posted the 09/09/2022 at 11:16 AM
    shigerumawa le pdg du site gamekyo bien sûr . Il porte les couleurs et le nom du site!
    nosphor68 posted the 09/09/2022 at 11:16 AM
    Et dire que ce mec avait harceler la Rédaction de Gamekult par Téléphone y’a quelques années……. C’est un Malade ce Type
    negan posted the 09/09/2022 at 11:16 AM
    shigerumawa Le représentant des Pro S.
    bladagun posted the 09/09/2022 at 11:18 AM
    5120x2880 posted the 09/09/2022 at 11:18 AM
    Pour recommander des randoms pareil, l'algorithme de Twitter doit vraiment être puissant.
    nosphor68 posted the 09/09/2022 at 11:19 AM
    negan comme Mister Pixel
    shigerumawa posted the 09/09/2022 at 11:19 AM
    lion93 negan ah bordel c'est du vrai ? je pensais que c'était une blague..
    billylecharcutiertraiteur posted the 09/09/2022 at 11:20 AM
    Et l’autre qui lui dit de le dm. Il va se prendre une tonne de message. Au début ça va être gentil, puis ça va vite finir en insulte.
    icebergbrulant posted the 09/09/2022 at 11:35 AM
    Et merde... Microsoft a racheté Kyogamer
    kuroni posted the 09/09/2022 at 11:39 AM
    shigerumawa Yep ! Comme Astal et Psychobaker représentent tous les pro M à merveille.
    churos45 posted the 09/09/2022 at 11:45 AM
    Comment il s'y croit
    Il devrait être dans un hôpital psychiatrique, no joke.
    guiguif posted the 09/09/2022 at 11:48 AM
    negan nosphor68 Les Pro-S ont Kyogamer, les Pro-M ont Psychobaker alias Diablo alias Harlow, chacun sa merde
    idd posted the 09/09/2022 at 11:50 AM
    super, à partir de maintenant Aaron G va réfléchir 3 ans avant de se décider à follow quelqu'un....
    saram posted the 09/09/2022 at 11:50 AM
    KyoGameR
    KyogamerNT
    ·

    Wait just E3 to give vidéo for Xbox Game studio is not a good strategy marketing in 2022 aarongreenberg
    With my experience with Sony in France and a other leader. The marketing of Xbox must progress again and i think i can't help you for the community Xbox. End of the tread

    bordel de merde
    xenofamicom posted the 09/09/2022 at 11:50 AM
    nosphor68 la Rédaction de Gamekult par Téléphone y’a quelques années

    Aussi la rédac' de jv.com, l'ancien boss de MS france, etc...


    La réponse de Aaron... ça se voit qu'il connait pas (encore) l'animal
    isora posted the 09/09/2022 at 12:02 PM
    Oh mon dieu la gêne
    escobar posted the 09/09/2022 at 12:11 PM
    octobar posted the 09/09/2022 at 12:16 PM
    tout ces jaloux c'est beau
    jem25 posted the 09/09/2022 at 12:17 PM
    J’ai connu ce type pas mal de temps, en 2009 on parlais souvent avec d’autre gars sur ps3 en chat… il a toujours été complètement taré…

    Il a un vrai problème mental ce mec

    Je connais de truc sur lui, au delà du JV, je pense que certains hallucineraient

    Et pour MS, le mec est tellement lourd que ça a presque fini par un départ de plainte pour harcèlement, faut y aller je pense!
    obi69 posted the 09/09/2022 at 12:20 PM
    Au secours je meurs...
    yogfei posted the 09/09/2022 at 12:52 PM
    nosphor68 xenofamicom Oui il est grave celui ci... Il a un vrai problème.
    yogfei posted the 09/09/2022 at 12:53 PM
    octobar C'est surtout qu'il est connu comme un mec malsain...
    negan posted the 09/09/2022 at 12:55 PM
    jem25 Il a chier dans un urinoir a la PGW aussi.
    liberty posted the 09/09/2022 at 12:56 PM
    negan comment tu sais ?
    negan posted the 09/09/2022 at 12:57 PM
    liberty C'est Colt qui la vu
    liberty posted the 09/09/2022 at 12:57 PM
    negan c'est un épisode de South Park d'ailleurs XD
    martymcfly posted the 09/09/2022 at 01:05 PM
    #MalaiseTv
