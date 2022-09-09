accueil
raph64
,
tac93
,
minx
,
kurosama
,
jamrock
,
torotoro59
jaysennnin
jaysennnin
> blog
Le choc du jour sur twitter
Je me promenais tranquille sur twitter et boum je tombe sur ça....
posted the 09/09/2022 at 11:07 AM by
jaysennnin
comments (
35
)
nosphor68
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 11:11 AM
Kyogamer……
Sans commentaire
zekk
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 11:12 AM
lion93
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 11:12 AM
Le futur PDG de Xbox. Toujours au sommet.
shinz0
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 11:12 AM
Le gros lourd il harcèle Aaron Greenberg
zekk
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 11:14 AM
Comment on dirait chez moi, il a vraiment toutes ses frites dans le même sachet
jaysennnin
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 11:14 AM
shinz0
le plus marrant c'est qu'il reste le plus gros "anti xbox" de twitter
kakazu
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 11:14 AM
Comment on peut etre comme ça
shigerumawa
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 11:15 AM
c'est qui ?
lion93
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 11:16 AM
shigerumawa
le pdg du site gamekyo bien sûr
. Il porte les couleurs et le nom du site!
nosphor68
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 11:16 AM
Et dire que ce mec avait harceler la Rédaction de Gamekult par Téléphone y’a quelques années……. C’est un Malade ce Type
negan
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 11:16 AM
shigerumawa
Le représentant des Pro S.
bladagun
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 11:18 AM
5120x2880
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 11:18 AM
Pour recommander des randoms pareil, l'algorithme de Twitter doit vraiment être puissant.
nosphor68
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 11:19 AM
negan
comme Mister Pixel
shigerumawa
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 11:19 AM
lion93
negan
ah bordel c'est du vrai ? je pensais que c'était une blague..
billylecharcutiertraiteur
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 11:20 AM
Et l’autre qui lui dit de le dm. Il va se prendre une tonne de message. Au début ça va être gentil, puis ça va vite finir en insulte.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 11:35 AM
Et merde... Microsoft a racheté Kyogamer
kuroni
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 11:39 AM
shigerumawa
Yep ! Comme Astal et Psychobaker représentent tous les pro M à merveille.
churos45
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 11:45 AM
Comment il s'y croit
Il devrait être dans un hôpital psychiatrique, no joke.
guiguif
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 11:48 AM
negan
nosphor68
Les Pro-S ont Kyogamer, les Pro-M ont Psychobaker alias Diablo alias Harlow, chacun sa merde
idd
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 11:50 AM
super, à partir de maintenant Aaron G va réfléchir 3 ans avant de se décider à follow quelqu'un....
saram
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 11:50 AM
KyoGameR
KyogamerNT
·
Wait just E3 to give vidéo for Xbox Game studio is not a good strategy marketing in 2022 aarongreenberg
With my experience with Sony in France and a other leader. The marketing of Xbox must progress again and i think i can't help you for the community Xbox. End of the tread
bordel de merde
xenofamicom
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 11:50 AM
nosphor68
la Rédaction de Gamekult par Téléphone y’a quelques années
Aussi la rédac' de jv.com, l'ancien boss de MS france, etc...
La réponse de Aaron... ça se voit qu'il connait pas (encore) l'animal
isora
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 12:02 PM
Oh mon dieu la gêne
escobar
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 12:11 PM
octobar
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 12:16 PM
tout ces jaloux c'est beau
jem25
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 12:17 PM
J’ai connu ce type pas mal de temps, en 2009 on parlais souvent avec d’autre gars sur ps3 en chat… il a toujours été complètement taré…
Il a un vrai problème mental ce mec
Je connais de truc sur lui, au delà du JV, je pense que certains hallucineraient
Et pour MS, le mec est tellement lourd que ça a presque fini par un départ de plainte pour harcèlement, faut y aller je pense!
obi69
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 12:20 PM
Au secours je meurs...
yogfei
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 12:52 PM
nosphor68
xenofamicom
Oui il est grave celui ci... Il a un vrai problème.
yogfei
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 12:53 PM
octobar
C'est surtout qu'il est connu comme un mec malsain...
negan
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 12:55 PM
jem25
Il a chier dans un urinoir a la PGW aussi.
liberty
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 12:56 PM
negan
comment tu sais ?
negan
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 12:57 PM
liberty
C'est
Colt
qui la vu
liberty
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 12:57 PM
negan
c'est un épisode de South Park d'ailleurs XD
martymcfly
posted
the 09/09/2022 at 01:05 PM
#MalaiseTv
