Nintendo
name : Nintendo
official website : http://www.nintendo.fr
darkxehanort94
darkxehanort94
articles : 235
visites since opening : 493617
darkxehanort94 > blog
Les jeux Nintendo qui se sont pris un four !
Nintendo rime souvent avec succès mais parfois aussi avec échecs, que ce soit du coté de leur consoles ou de leurs jeux.

    posted the 08/19/2022 at 06:58 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (4)
    newtechnix posted the 08/19/2022 at 07:03 PM
    Fail, le mec a oublié Starfox 0
    allanoix posted the 08/19/2022 at 07:59 PM
    doshin , odama
    coco98bis posted the 08/19/2022 at 08:00 PM
    newtechnix J'ai pensé direct à lui aussi une fois l'article ouvert, mdr.
    ktraxxx posted the 08/19/2022 at 08:01 PM
    et wii music
